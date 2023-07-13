Cal State Long Beach’s renowned Shark Lab will hold an open house on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering demonstrations, activities and beach safety tips for everyone, along with workshops for kindergarten through fifth grade teachers.

Visitors can see leopard sharks, swell sharks and stingrays, hear about shark-related science from lab Director Chris Lowe and students who study white sharks, and participate in educational activities and crafts.

The event is in CSULB’s Hall of Science, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach. Free parking is available in the Cal State Long Beach Research Foundation lot at 6300 E. State University Drive.

No registration is required for the general public; teachers who want to attend the workshops should send an email to [email protected]