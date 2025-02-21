The Long Beach Police Department asked the public for help locating an 86-year-old woman with cognitive issues who went missing early today.

Juliana E. Montoya was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. Friday walking away from her residence in the 3000 block of Oregon Avenue in her nightgown, according to the LBPD.

Montoya has no car, cell phone, money or tracking devices and may become disoriented, police said.

She is described as Asian, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a yellow nightgown with purple and brown fleece underneath, multi-colored socks and blue sandals.

Anyone with information about Montoya’s location was asked to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anonymous tips can be phoned-in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.