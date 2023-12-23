An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck nearly two miles northeast of Huntington Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake rattled the area at 9:52 p.m. Friday, according to the USGS.

There have been no reports of damage to residences or businesses, said Huntington Beach Police Department Capt. Bo Svendsbo.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department was conducting a survey to determine whether the earthquake caused any damage, but so far, nothing has been reported, Svendsbo added.

The police department also had one of its helicopters in the air looking for damage but none has been reported, Svendsbo said.

Social media users reported feeling the jolt in Costa Mesa, Long Beach, Garden Grove and surrounding areas, according to NBC4.