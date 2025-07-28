Negotiations are scheduled to resume Wednesday between the union representing approximately 12,000 Stater Bros. workers and the grocery store chain following the announcement of an overwhelming membership vote in favor of authorizing their bargaining team to call an unfair labor practice strike.

“This vote sends a strong message to Stater Bros.: We’ve had enough of their union-busting tactics that undermine workers and silence our voices,” the United Food and Commercial Workers Stater Bros. Bargaining Committee said in a statement released Friday.

A vote count was not released, and no date has been set for a strike to begin.

“We’ve never had to take an unfair labor practice strike vote at Stater Bros., but the company has changed,” the bargaining committee said in a statement. “Since March, we’ve pushed StaterBros. for real solutions to short staffing, unsafe conditions, and unfair wages, but all we’ve seen is disrespect of our rights as reflected in these ULP charges.”

There was no response to an email sent to Stater Bros. on Friday night after the close of regular business hours seeking comment.

The UFCW locals representing the stores’ employees have accused StaterBros. with unfair labor practices, including surveilling union members, interrogating union members and failing to bring requested information to bargaining sessions.

The union said it is seeking “living wages, affordable health care benefits, a reliable pension (and) more staffing and better working conditions for a better customer experience.”

A strike authorization vote does not necessarily mean there will be a strike.

Workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Pavilions and Vons also recently threatened a strike, but it was averted with a contract deal earlier this month.