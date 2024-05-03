Long Beach is offering 700 camps and recreational classes for people of all ages this summer, and registration opens Monday, May 6.

Activities — which cover everything from sports, LEGO engineering, ceramics and yoga — run from June through August and vary in cost.

Long Beach Unified students who qualify for reduced-cost lunches are eligible for a $150 scholarship to cover fees. Parents can apply for the scholarship here or in Spanish here.

You can see a full catalog of classes on the website for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department.

In-demand activities can fill up quickly. Residents can start registering on May 6 by visiting lbparks.org and clicking on “Online Registration” under “LB RecConnect.”

You can also register by phone by calling 562-570-3111 or in person at 2760 Studebaker Road. The registration office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.