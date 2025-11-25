Long Beach Airport is expecting fewer travelers this Thanksgiving season, with about 110,000 anticipated for the holiday period, down from 130,000 last year.

That mirrors a broader trend, with Long Beach Airport’s year-to-date passenger numbers also slightly lower than last year, according to airport spokesperson Lindsey Phillips.

Across all of Southern California, roughly 6.78 million residents are expected to travel for Thanksgiving alone (Nov. 25 to Dec. 1), which is 7% higher than 2019 and nearly 3% above last year, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

The majority of people are expected to travel by car, while more than 700,000 plan flights and another 200,000 travel by train, bus, ship or other means.

At Long Beach Airport, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30, is expected to be the busiest day, while the Wednesday and Friday before and after Thanksgiving are expected to draw 12,000 passengers per day — 20% more than a typical day, officials said.

The Auto Club noted that Southern California drivers will be paying some of the highest gas prices of the year, with a gallon of gas averaging about $4.66.

Top travel destinations include San Diego, Las Vegas, Disneyland and the Bay Area.

Nationwide, an estimated 81 million people are expected to travel this year, 1.6 million more than 2024.

Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry, meanwhile, urged travelers to arrive early for flights.

A Southwest flight lands at Long Beach Airport. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

“We know that holiday travel can be stressful, so our team works hard to keep the Long Beach experience relaxed and efficient,” she said in a statement.

Airport officials advised people to arrive 90 minutes early to allow sufficient time to pass through security.

Any drivers picking up passengers should wait in one of two free Cell Phone Waiting Lots, located on the northwest and southwest corners of Lakewood Boulevard and East Donald Douglas Drive.

Parking is also available in Structures A and B and can be reserved in advance at lgb.org/parking. Valet service will be at 4137 Donald Douglas Dr., north of the Historic Terminal.

For travelers with pets and service animals, the pet relief area is north of the Historic Terminal.

For more information, visit lgb.org.