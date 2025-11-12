This article was originally published by LAist on Nov. 12, 2025.

The competition schedule for the Olympics is out, more than two years ahead of the 2028 Games.

The extensive program, released by Olympics organizing committee LA28 this morning, lays out the dates, times and locations of all competitions for 51 sports taking place across Southern California (and as far as Oklahoma City).

The first Olympic winner will be named at the women’s triathlon in Venice Beach on the morning of July 15 — the first day of the Games and the day after the opening ceremony. The last will be more than two weeks later, July 30, when the men’s and women’s medley relay finals and other swimming finals will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The closing ceremonies will take place the same day at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park.

The 2028 Games have flipped the traditional Olympic schedule to start with track and field and end with swimming. On a press call, LA28 executive Shana Ferguson said that’s because SoFi Stadium is one of the venues hosting the Opening Ceremonies, and the site of all swimming competitions.

“In order to transition from opening ceremonies to swimming, we just couldn’t do it,” Ferguson said.

Olympics schedulers considered summer weather

Ferguson called developing the competition schedule a “painstaking process” that took months of coordinating with the International Olympic Committee and 36 international sports federations, which manage individual sports.

The Games will come to Los Angeles in the middle of summer, and Ferguson said LA28 considered heat and sunshine when it laid out the schedule.

“ Some of the timings were made based on having a little bit later session in the evenings for cooling for fans and for athletes, as well as sun position, water tides, water quality,” she said. “When we’re having a diving competition outside, we have to think about the position of the sun so as to not distract the athletes.”

Diving will take place at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center in Pasadena. Those competitions are scheduled either in the morning or afternoon, with a gap between 12:30 and 2 p.m.

Equestrian competition also has been scheduled with the summer heat in mind.

Those competitions will take place at the Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia, either in the morning or late afternoon. Ferguson said that’s for the horses — and also the fans.

“ We are also thinking about, quite frankly, how quickly we can get ’em into the venue, right?” she said. “We don’t want them necessarily standing outside in long lines for too long. Let’s get them inside where it’s shaded.”

Schedule highlights

July 29, will be the busiest day of Olympic Competition, with 26 finals in marathon, boxing, swimming, table tennis and many more.

The first day of competition will have the most women’s finals, including the triathlon and 100-meter and women’s rugby sevens.

You can find the detailed competition schedule here. The Paralympic schedule hasn’t been released yet.

When can I get tickets? And how much will they cost?

Fans will be able to register for tickets starting in January. They’ll cost as little as $28.