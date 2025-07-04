Tens of thousands came to see what may be the last fireworks show over Alamitos Bay.

The July 3rd tradition, Big Bang on the Bay, included flyovers, a block party and a fireworks show that lasted over 20 minutes. Many of the homes in Naples and along the Peninsula host parties; many also chip in to help pay for the fireworks and donate to the Boys and Girls Club, the charity host.

The fireworks, however, may not continue next year, as the Coastal Commission will only a drone show in 2026 and beyond.

Organizer John Morris of Boathouse on the Bay — which hosted a block party near his restaurant — has said he wants to do an even bigger event next year for the nation’s 250th birthday.

An estimated 100,000 see the fireworks each year, including those crowded on beach, waiting in traffic or picnicking on the lawn and greenways along the canals.