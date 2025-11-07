El Barrio Cantina on Retro Row will host a benefit concert on Saturday night to raise money for the funeral of a 36-year-old former bartender and bass player who was killed last month outside his Alamitos Beach home.

Thomas Mello was helping two friends pack musical instruments into their vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, when two robbers approached and demanded their gear, Mello’s friends previously told the Long Beach Post.

Mello reportedly refused to give up the instruments and instead used Mace on one of the assailants, who responded by shooting Mello.

According to his friends and coworkers, Mello was rarely apart from his bass guitar.

Jeff Givens, who worked with Mello at El Barrio Cantina and The Pike Bar & Restaurant, said Mello would often play the instrument during his breaks.

Mello was a fixture in the local music scene, especially on Fourth Street, his friends said.

He played bass guitar with three of the six bands that are performing at the benefit concert.

Mello’s music teacher, Baba Elefante, is also scheduled to play.

The event, which has a $5 suggested donation at the door, will also have a special drink menu that features a cocktail in Mello’s honor.

Jeff Givens, head bartender at El Barrio Cantina, with his drink honoring Thomas Mello: The Mello Man. Courtesy of Jeff Givens.

The drink, called The Mello Man, features cachaca — a Brazilian rum that was Mello’s favorite, Givens said.

All proceeds from orders off the special drink menu will go to Mello’s family, Givens said.

As of Friday afternoon, an online fundraiser for the funeral had gained $270 toward its $5,000 goal.

Police arrested one of Mello’s suspected killers, 25-year-old Jose Garcia-Linares, on the night of the shooting. They arrested a second man associated with the attempted robbery, 27-year-old Felipe Ramirez, on Oct. 21 at a home in Huntington Beach.

Both are being held without bail and set to be arraigned on Nov. 19.

The benefit show begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at El Barrio Cantina, 1731 East Fourth St.