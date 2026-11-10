This story is part of our ongoing series on the city’s new speed cameras. Follow along at LBPost.com/speedcameras.

How many warnings have Long Beach’s speed cameras issued since Oct. 7? Well, that’s what we want to know too.

We’ve been asking the Public Works Department for that data since Oct. 27. A spokesperson told us they would release the number of warnings at the 30-day mark, which passed on Friday, Nov. 6. Still no word.

Conversely, some individual drivers haven’t been shy about sharing their warnings on social media. One man posted a video to Instagram showing three he received over two days in early October while driving along Pacific Avenue near 23rd Street.

One of the warnings showed he was traveling 52 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Although we don’t have a full picture of local data yet, other cities might give us a hint of what’s to come. In San Francisco, the numbers have been staggering.

Under the same pilot program, San Francisco began sending warnings in March 2025. It was the first city to start participating in the state-approved experiment, and it currently has 56 speed cameras at 33 locations.

Over the past 18 months, San Francisco officials found that it has dramatically reduced the number of drivers traveling 10 mph or more above the speed limit.

From August 2025 through October, the cameras issued nearly 236,000 citations and just over 236,000 warnings.

Citywide, that translated to an 84% drop in vehicles traveling 10 mph or more above the speed limit.

The cameras have also slowed down drivers who were speeding near schools and senior centers. One street near a San Francisco elementary school saw a 94% decrease in speeding drivers.

San Francisco’s data also found that nearly two-thirds of vehicle owners who received a citation or warning did not receive a second.