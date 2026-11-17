This story is part of our ongoing series on the city’s new speed cameras. Follow along at LBPost.com/speedcameras.

Not to brag, but I’m not sure anyone has spent more time this week perusing the city’s rules for its new speed cameras than I have.

We launched an FAQ last week, and this week, we’re answering more good questions from dedicated readers. Some I had heard before. Others made me dig a bit for an answer.

If you have more, send them to me at [email protected]. And sign up for our Today’s Headlines newsletter to get next Tuesday’s installment in this series.

Ken C. asked: Since the cameras only take pictures of the rear license plate, what if someone else is using your car?

Basically, you’re still on the hook.

When citations start going out Dec. 7, the cameras will photograph the rear license plates of cars speeding at 11 mph or more over the limit. City staff then use the license plate info to find the registered owner’s address and mail out a citation.

If someone used your car without permission and got a speeding citation from one of the 18 camera locations, the car’s owner is still responsible for paying the ticket. (So be careful who you loan your car to.)

Long Beach’s website has a detailed list of how to contest a citation if you believe you received it in error.

San Francisco, which is also part of the speed camera pilot program, had a more robust explanation of how to prove you received a speeding citation in error.

If your car was stolen, you have 30 days from the ticket’s “issue date” to protest it. In the protest, you must then submit a copy of the police report showing that you reported the car stolen. The same process applies to a rental car, but you must submit the car lease or car rental agreement.

If you recently sold your car, your protest must include a DMV-certified release of liability and a bill of sale stamped by the DMV.

Sadie J. and Jan V. asked: Are they Flock cameras, and will there be an AI and surveillance aspect of these cameras?

The short answer is no, and these cameras also operate differently than Automated License Plate Reader cameras.

On the city’s website, staff specifically spelled out that they asked these questions when picking a vendor to operate the cameras.

This is directly from the city’s website: “During the city’s technology and privacy review, it was confirmed that Verra Mobility’s system does not connect to Flock systems, and program information will not be shared with Flock or law enforcement agencies.”

The cameras do not take pictures of drivers’ faces or bystanders, according to the city. The state bill that ushered in speed cameras also spells out that facial recognition technology is prohibited.

Mike J. and Candee C. asked: Why can’t we have cameras for drivers who run red lights?

Long story short, the state tried a similar program in the past, and it didn’t go well, with people saying they received many violations in error. If you want to dig a little deeper on that, here’s a CBS story from earlier this year.

That said, people running red lights with impunity is a problem. In June of this year, I wrote an article based on data I got through a Public Records Act request. It showed that police in Long Beach and Signal Hill issued far fewer red-light tickets last year than they did in 2019.

David S. asked: Do you have the exact locations of the cameras?

Yes, the city has the locations of each camera on its website. I used that to make my own map:

Cameras are facing in each direction at each location.

Brent K asked: Is the city required to post signs alerting drivers of the speed camera locations?

Yes, signs warning drivers of the camera location and speed signs displaying approaching drivers’ current pace are mandatory for the pilot program. (See an example in the lead image of this article.)

The state bill spells out that each camera must have a sign stating “Photo Enforced” along with the posted speed limit no more than 500 feet before the cameras.

If you use Apple Maps or Google Maps, the cameras also show up while you’re navigating to your destination.