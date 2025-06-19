A truck driver was killed on a street running through the Port of Long Beach early this morning when another truck rear-ended his vehicle, causing him to be run over, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. today in the 2600 block of Pier T Avenue.

The driver had stopped his truck along the curbline and “was standing next to the engine compartment when it was rear-ended by another semi-truck,” police said in a statement. “The force of the impact caused the man to fall to the ground at which point he was run over by his semi-truck.”

The man died at the scene. Authorities haven’t publicly released his name while they work to notify his family.

“At this time, neither speed, distracted driving, nor impaired driving appear to be factors in the collision,” police said.