A semi truck caught fire this afternoon on the 710 Freeway in West Long Beach, backing up traffic for miles.

The fire sparked shortly after 1:35 p.m. on the northbound 710 Freeway just north of Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

When Long Beach firefighters arrived, they found a semi truck “fully engulfed” in flames with damage to the cabin and trailer, Long Beach Fire spokesperson Jack Crabtree.

The driver was already out of the vehicle, and no injuries were immediately reported, he said. Crews quickly doused the blaze, but the aftermath snarled traffic.

Traffic clogs up after a truck fire on the 710 Freeway in West Long Beach on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The aftermath of a truck fire on the 710 Freeway in West Long Beach on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

All lanes were temporarily closed, including the onramp to the 710 from Willow Street, according to a CHP dispatcher. Most lanes reopened by 2:30 p.m.