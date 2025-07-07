Authorities today sought the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized in Long Beach for nearly a month.

The man was brought to Dignity Health St. Mary Hospital around 7 p.m. on June 15 after he was found along West Anaheim Street between Daisy and Pacific avenues.

Authorities asked for help identifying this man at Dignity Health St. Mary Hospital.

He had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him, and the hospital is trying to locate anyone who knows who he is.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his mid-40s, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and hair and a brown and gray beard.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man was urged to call 562-491-9381.