A vehicle crashed into a commercial building in Lakewood today, but no injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded around 2:55 p.m. to a strip mall in the 4300 block of South Street, according to the agency.

A vehicle crashed into a massage business, with video from the scene showing the vehicle fully inside the structure.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported. It was unclear what caused the driver to slam into the structure.