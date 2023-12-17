Every year, the Long Beach Rescue mission provides Christmas gifts for the families in our community. It is an event many in need in the community have come to rely on.

This year, those in attendance got to experience even more: A winter wonderland that included Santa Claus and Whoville residents Cindy Lou and the Grinch.

This year, the Grinch had no intention of stealing Christmas. Instead, he pranced around bringing smiles, causing mischief, and handing out a wide selection of gifts.

This year, Winter Wonderland was made possible by the Marley Rose Music Festival. Earlier this year, singer KendyX, who co-founded the festival, donated $5,000 to The SixLB to help underserved communities.

Earlier this year, the festival’s co-founder Amy Deak reached out to the Mission and wanted to create a full experience for those in attendance. Deak says she and her family are no strangers to hard times. “My husband is really indebted to the Long Beach Rescue Mission,” she says.

Deak says when her family moved to Long Beach from Chicago, they had to use several nonprofit and city services to get by. Now, they are making sure others can experience the joys of the holidays.

“Seeing some of the families and hearing some of the stories — how could you not want to help?” says KendyX. The Marley Rose Music Festival was responsible for the entire winter wonderland set up at the Mission and donated $3,000.

The generosity brought the Rescue Mission’s executive director, Jeff Levine, to tears. He says the moment brought a smile to so many young faces — something that a lot of us often take for granted.

“45% of the people that live in this neighborhood live below the poverty line,” he says. He went on to say the joy of the day speaks to the values of the Rescue Mission.

“Our mission is to create a place of healing and hope that serves the greater Long Beach community,” says Levine.

The Mission will have some help with that again next year. The founders of the Marley Rose Music Festival have committed to doing the toy drive in 2024. After a tour of the facility, they also pledged $17,000 to help those experiencing homelessness.

To learn more or to donate to the Mission, click here.