The Long Beach Post has launched a new ticketing and event listing platform that’s free to use — and less expensive for your guests than other platforms like Eventbrite.

Event organizers are encouraged to list their events using lbpostevents.com, which charges a $2 flat fee on all tickets sold (there is no charge for free events).

Your guests will save money on ticket purchases, and have access to one easy place to find local events. And, because of our extensive reach and trust with readers, organizers will gain visibility by being listed on our website and social media channels.

It’s easy to get started:

Create a login here

Login and list your event here

Send and post a link to your event to attendees.

More information can be found on the platform, and a FAQ for vendors here.

Proceeds from Long Beach Post Events stay local and help support the Post’s nonprofit mission to provide news and information that keeps the city informed.

The Long Beach Post and its sister publication, the Long Beach Business Journal, became nonprofit newsrooms in December 2023. All donations are tax deductible.