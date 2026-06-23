In case you haven’t heard, Long Beach will have triple the amount of sanctioned fireworks on display this Fourth of July. (We’ll have to wait and see about the sanctioned ones.)

The city’s normal public show near the Queen Mary will have two additional fireworks barges — allowing for free viewing of the 20-minute show along the entire Long Beach coastline.

Meanwhile, Long Beach’s other long-running fireworks show, the Big Bang on the Bay, is canceled. The California Coastal Commission previously told them the show had to switch to drones, and this year, they held firm on the demand, denying the organizer a fireworks permit.

But there are plenty of other shows nearby. Here are 10 options to see fireworks in and around Long Beach beginning this week.

Long Beach coastline

Date/Time: Saturday, July 4, fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Fireworks barges will be stationed near the Queen Mary, off the coastline near Cherry Avenue and near Bay Shore Avenue.

Details: Fireworks should be visible from anywhere along Long Beach’s expansive coastline, but popular spots will include Bixby Park, Bluff Park, Shoreline Aquatic Park and near Rosie’s Dog Beach. Make sure to bring a folding chair or blanket and get there early to secure a good view.

Queen Mary

Date/Time: Saturday, July 4, from 3 to 10 p.m. Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Price: $75 for adults and $45 for children, VIP admission for $225

Location: Aboard the ship at 1126 Queens Highway.

Details: If you want some more amenities while you watch the Long Beach show, you can buy a ticket to board the ship. General admission includes a chance to see a wide range of bands, including a barbershop quartet, a Queen tribute band, a Frank Sinatra impersonator and country music acts. There will be a Boat Barcade in the Royal Salon and Kids Fest on the Bow with lawn games, frozen lemonade stands and dipped soft-serve cones in the Grand Salon and a 1980s to ’90s Glow Bar in the Royal Salon. The Verandah Deck will host a 1960s Beach Bash, and there will be a 2000s Hip Hop Day Party on the Bow and Mauretania.

VIP admission includes access to a buffet and dessert bar.

Long Beach Harbor Cruise

Date/Time: Saturday, July 4, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Price: $90 for anyone age 4 and up, free for children 3 and under.

Location: leaving from Dock 2 at 100 Aquarium Way

Details: Another option to see the Long Beach fireworks is Harbor Cruises, which has 10 boats available on July 4. The first leaves at 6:45 p.m. and the last one departs at 8 p.m. for the two-hour trip. The cruise company recommends arriving 2-3 hours early to ensure you don’t miss the boat. Reservations are required, and all sales are final. Snacks and beverages are available onboard.

An early show at the Port of Los Angeles

Date/Time: Friday, June 26, from 5 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: 250 S. Harbor Boulevard

Details: The fireworks show will take place over the harbor near the Vincent Thomas Bridge. A free trolley to and from Downtown San Pedro will be available.

Food trucks will offer local eats, along with an adjacent beer garden, and three live bands are scheduled to perform during the celebration.

San Pedro

Date/Time: Saturday, July 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Price: $130 for adults, $35 for children 2-12.

Location: Cabrillo Beach, 1450 N Avalon Blvd.

Details: The 76th Annual John Olguin Fireworks Extravaganza will have a barbecue meal, live entertainment and dancing along with pyrotechnics to end the night.

Attendees must buy tickets in advance here; no tickets will be sold at the event.

Los Alamitos

Date/Time: Friday, July 3, gates open from 4 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11206 Lexington Drive.

Details: No reservations are required, but adults must have a state/federal-issued I.D. to enter, and no pedestrians or bicycles will be allowed in at the gates. Vehicle entry will be permitted at the Lexington or Orangewood gates.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., and entry will close at 8:45 p.m., or when the event reaches capacity. No bleachers or drive-up seating will be allowed.

Attractions include a food court, vendor booths, musical entertainment and a beer garden.

Torrance

Date/Time: Saturday, July 4, fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Viewing locations at the west parking lot of the LA County Courthouse, 825 Maple Ave., and the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave.

Details: The sports complex will open at 6:45 p.m. and will close roughly 30 minutes after the fireworks show concludes. Tickets are not required for entry, but there is a maximum capacity as identified by the Torrance Fire Marshall.

No food or drinks are allowed on the soccer fields.

Huntington Beach

Date/Time: Saturday, July 4 — parade at 10 a.m. Fireworks start at roughly 9 p.m.

Price: $40 for general admission tickets to see the fireworks from the Huntington Beach Pier. Entry to the pier opens at 7:30 p.m. for general admission; $52 for early entry tickets to set up 30 minutes before general admission. Beach viewing is free.

Location: Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway

Details: Coolers and bags are permitted, but alcohol is not allowed. Parking is not included.

Bleachers and folding chairs will be provided at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Surf City Run, consisting of various 5K runs, will precede the parade. More details can be found here.

El Segundo

Date/Time: Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Price: Free, with wristbands required for entry to Stevenson Field and the softball field for prime fireworks viewing. El Segundo residents can get a maximum of four free wristbands per adult with an updated 2025 Rec ID card at the Clubhouse, Checkout Building and Joslyn Center in Recreation Park through July 3. General admission wristbands can be purchased for $5 on the day of the event. Children under age 2 enter for free.

Location: El Segundo Parks & Recreation, 401 Sheldon Street

Details: Daytime events, including a hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, a watermelon eating contest and a pie eating contest, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a three-legged sack race, toddler and youth races, plus a diaper derby for crawlers.

Evening events will occur from 5 to 9 p.m. and include live music and food booths. Entry to Stevenson Field and the softball field begins at 5 p.m., while blanket seating on the softball field is available from 8 to 9 p.m.

Marina Del Rey

Date/Time: Saturday, July 4, 20-minute fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The show can be viewed in Marina Del Rey and surrounding areas such as the Venice Pier, Playa Vista, and Dockweiler Beach. Music synchronized to the show is available at Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, and Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way.

Details: There are 11 public parking lots in Marina del Rey, which are open 24 hours. Guests are advised to arrive early, as the lots fill up quickly. Many spectators arrive early in the morning on July 4 and stay until after the evening fireworks show. Due to heavy pedestrian traffic on Mindanao Way, vehicles will not be allowed to exit public parking lots 2, 4, and 77 from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Holiday parking rates apply on July 4 and range between $11 and $20 at public lots available throughout the Marina, Venice, and Dockweiler. Street closures associated with the event can be found here.

The Marina del Rey Waterbus will cruise the Marina from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bikes and strollers are welcome aboard. The fare is $1.00 per person, one way.

A free beach shuttle will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for travel to/between Playa Vista, Fisherman’s Village, Waterside Shopping Center, Mother’s Beach, and the Venice Beach Pier.

Circuit shuttles also offer on-demand transport around Marina del Rey and Venice for $3 per person ($9 max) for up to five passengers. To access, download the Ride Circuit app (iOS or Android) to schedule a ride between 12:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.