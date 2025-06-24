The popular Big Bang on the Bay fireworks show is back this year, potentially for the last time before being required to switch to drones.

That show will take place as usual in Alamitos Bay on July 3. There are great views available all around the bay, but be prepared for traffic and crowds.

Expect the main event to start at 9 p.m. There will also be paragliders and flyovers in the evening hours before the fireworks.

If you’re looking for more options in and around Long Beach, here are nine more options to see fireworks on July 4 and in the days leading up to the holiday.

Queen Mary

Residents and visitors filled up the sloped hill around Lion’s Lighthouse as they eagerly await the start of the 2023 Independence Day fireworks show at the Queen Mary. Photo by Richard H. Grant.

Date/Time: Friday, July 4, from 3 to 10 p.m. Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Price: $65 for adults and $45 for children, VIP admission for $185

Location: Aboard the ship at 1126 Queens Highway.

Details: General admission includes access to themed parties spanning every decade dating back to the 1910s. There will be a barbecue buffet in the Grand Salon and a 1980s to ‘90s Glow Bar in the Royal Salon. The Verandah Deck will host a 1960s Beach Bash and there will be a 2000s Hip Hop Day Party on the Bow and Mauretania.

VIP admission includes access to the barbecue buffet, a complimentary champagne for anyone over age 21 and a dessert bar.

You can also view the fireworks show for free from most locations along the downtown shoreline. Shoreline Aquatic Park typically gets crowded with onlookers, so arrive early.

Halo rooftop bar at The Breakers

The newly opened Breakers hotel in Long Beach on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Date/Time: Friday, July 4, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Price: $75 per person

Location: 210 East Ocean Boulevard

Details: Halo, the rooftop bar at The Breakers hotel, will host a set by DJ Resolution and provide expansive views of the Queen Mary’s fireworks show. Hotel guests get 50% off for themself and one guest with proof of stay.

Long Beach Harbor Cruise

Fireworks over the Queen Mary in 2018. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova

Date/Time: July 4 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Price: $80 for anyone age 4 and up, free for children 3 and under.

Location: leaving from 450 E. Shoreline Drive

Details: Harbor Cruises has six boats available on July 4. One boat is scheduled to leave at 7:30 p.m., one at 7:45 p.m. and four at 8 p.m. to see the show at the Queen Mary. The cruise company recommends arriving 2-3 hours early to ensure you don’t miss the boat. Reservations are required, and all sales are final. Snacks and beverages are available onboard. Each cruise lasts roughly two hours.

Port of Los Angeles

Date/Time: Friday, June 27, from 5 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Along Harbor Boulevard and Swinford Street

Details: The fireworks show will take place over the harbor near the Vincent Thomas Bridge. A free trolley to and from Downtown San Pedro will be available.

Food trucks will offer local eats, along with an adjacent beer garden, and four live bands are scheduled to perform during the celebration.

Los Alamitos

Crowds watch fireworks in 2021. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.

Date/Time: Thursday, July 3, from 4 to 8:45 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11206 Lexington Drive.

Details: No reservations are required, but adults must have a state/federal-issued ID to enter, and no pedestrians or bicycles will be allowed in at the gates. Vehicle entry will be permitted at the Lexington or Orangewood gates.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., and entry will close at 8:45 p.m., or when the event reaches capacity. No bleachers or drive-up seating will be allowed.

Attractions include a food court, vendor booths, musical entertainment and a beer garden.

Torrance

Date/Time: Friday, July 4, fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Viewing locations at the west parking lot of the LA County Courthouse, 825 Maple Ave., and the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave.

Details: The sports complex will open at 6:45 p.m. and will close roughly 30 minutes after the fireworks show concludes. Tickets are not required for entry, but there is a maximum capacity as identified by the Torrance Fire Marshall.

No food or drinks are allowed on the soccer fields.

Video of the fireworks show will be available on Torrance CitiCABLE or via livestream here.

Huntington Beach

Date/Time: Friday, July 4 – parade at 10 a.m. Fireworks start at roughly 9 p.m.

Price: $31.87 for general admission tickets to see the fireworks from the Huntington Beach Pier. Entry to the pier opens at 7:30 p.m. for general admission; $42.16 for early entry tickets to set up 30 minutes before general admission.

Tickets to view the parade starting at 10 a.m. are $26.73.

Location: Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway

Details: Coolers and bags are permitted, but alcohol is not allowed. Parking is not included.

Bleachers and folding chairs will be provided at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Surf City Run, consisting of various 5K runs, will precede the parade. More details can be found here.

El Segundo

Date/Time: Friday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Price: Free, with wristbands required for entry to Stevenson Field and softball field for prime fireworks viewing. El Segundo residents can get a maximum of four free wristbands per adult with an updated 2025 Rec ID card at the Clubhouse, Checkout Building and Joslyn Center in Recreation Park through July 3. General admission wristbands can be purchased for $5 on the day of the event. Children under age 2 enter for free.

Location: El Segundo Parks & Recreation, 401 Sheldon Street

Details: Daytime events, including hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, a watermelon eating contest and a pie eating contest, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a three-legged sack race, toddler and youth races, plus a diaper derby for crawlers.

Evening events will occur from 5 to 9 p.m. and include live music and food booths. Entry to Stevenson Field and the softball field begins at 5 p.m., while blanket seating on the softball field is available from 8 to 9 p.m.

Marina Del Rey

Date/Time: Friday, July 4, 20-minute fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The show can be viewed in Marina Del Rey and surrounding areas such as the Venice Pier, Playa Vista, and Dockweiler Beach. Music synchronized to the show is available at Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, and Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way.

Details: There are 11 public parking lots in Marina del Rey, which are open 24 hours. Guests are advised to arrive at the Marina early, as the lots fill up quickly. Many spectators arrive early in the morning on July 4 and stay until after the evening fireworks show. Due to heavy pedestrian traffic on Mindanao Way, vehicles will not be allowed to exit public parking lots 2, 4, and 77 from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Holiday parking rates apply on July 4 and range between $11 and $20 at public lots available throughout the Marina, Venice, and Dockweiler. Street closures associated with the event can be found here.

The Marina del Rey Waterbus will cruise the Marina from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bikes and strollers are welcome aboard. The fare is $1.00 per person, one way.

A free beach shuttle will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for travel to/between Playa Vista, Fisherman’s Village, Waterside Shopping Center, Mother’s Beach, and the Venice Beach Pier.

Circuit shuttles also offer on-demand transport around Marina del Rey and Venice for $3 per person ($9 max) for up to five passengers. To access, download the Ride Circuit app (iOS or Android) to schedule a ride between 12:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.