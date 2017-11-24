Chic Corner Unit Just Listed At the Masonic Temple Lofts in Long Beach

Photo courtesy of Van Wig & Associates.

Impress your guests when you show them your new pad at the Masonic Temple Lofts, a former site of the Freemason fraternal organization.

The 1927 building was converted to housing in 2005 and its impressive lobby and Greek-inspired architecture give the building a unique and historical feel. The loft is a corner unit and is now on the market.

In addition to being a great conversation-starter, the home features high ceilings and large windows, with plenty of natural light. With over 1,700 square feet and a large patio area that offers an impressive view of Long Beach, this home can be the place of friendly and familial gatherings, just like it was used by Freemasons decades ago.

The home also offers two bedrooms and one bathroom, a spa and fitness room and has two underground parking spaces and a storage area. It is being offered at $639,000, around $78,000 more than the median Long Beach home according to the housing marketplace and data site Zillow.

Just make sure you plan to live in the home yourself as using the space for Airbnb, HomeAway or any other type of short-term lodging is not allowed.

For more information on the loft click here.

The Masonic Temple Lofts are located at 835 Locust Avenue.