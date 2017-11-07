New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Second U.S. Event to Be Held at LBSU Walter Pyramid

We're coming back bigger, fiercer...Strong Style Evolved! More info to come, stay tuned to https://t.co/SGoR4imRkL pic.twitter.com/rVx2sqlxjQ — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) November 5, 2017



The high-flying, sweaty, testosterone-filled action of pro-wrestling will once again grace Long Beach when New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) returns to the U.S. with “Strong Style Evolved” at the Walter Pyramid.

NJPW held their first headline event in America “G1 Special in USA” over two days at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in July earlier this year with tickets selling out in two hours.

NJPW was founded in 1972 and is primarily based in Japan. According to an article from Uproxx, they have been trying to expand their market and establish a sort of “territory” in California. With the success of their past shows, wrestling fans in the US might be seeing more of New Japan in the years to come.

The Walter Pyramid is a 5,000 seat venue, larger than their previous venue which had an attendance of about 2,300 each day.

Strong Style Evolved will be held on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Ticket information will be available at a later date on their website here.

The Walter Pyramid is located on 1250 North Bellflower Boulevard.