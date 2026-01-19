AskLB brings local experts to the questions people actually have. This week: first jobs and workplace success.

What are the “unspoken rules” at work that trip up young people the most?

Featuring Erin Earlywine, CEO, Merge Opportunities

This one’s about: First jobs • Workplace norms • Feedback • Time expectations

Why you should care: Early workplace stress often comes from rules you’re expected to ‘just know.’

ERIN’S ANSWER

A first job comes with a lot of “unspoken rules.” The biggest ones usually come down to communication, time expectations, and how to handle feedback.

Communication isn’t just tools. It’s also tone

How quickly are you expected to respond to a message? What does a professional reply sound like? When is joking okay, especially if a manager is sarcastic? How do you disagree respectfully without offending someone? If you’ve been working for a while, you’ve seen this stuff. If you’re new, you might not have. One common mistake for young people on the first job is messaging a supervisor the same way you’d message a friend. Even if it feels normal, it can land the wrong way at work.

Time and schedule expectations are often assumed

Another “unspoken rule” is how scheduling requests work. Asking for time off, leaving early, or changing your schedule usually requires advance notice. It’s not that you can’t do it, it’s that you need to flag it earlier than you might think.

Feedback is often misread

Feedback is a big one. Some young adults hear constructive criticism and take it as failure, or assume their manager is mad at them. We try to reframe it: if someone is taking the time to correct you, it often means they want you to succeed. They’re investing in you. At Merge, we focus on teaching these “hidden rules” because many of our participants didn’t have someone who could explain workplace expectations. The good news is: these norms can be learned. And a simple question can uncover a lot: “How do you prefer I communicate updates?” “What does success look like in this role?” When expectations are clear, your confidence goes up, and you’ll do better work.