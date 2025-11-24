Dymond’s Breakthrough — and the Long Beach Program That Helped Power It

Made Possible by Merge Opportunities

For over a year, Dymond Bell held things together by bouncing between shelters and friends’ couches, all while navigating a fragmented web of services on her own after aging out of the foster care system. Her housing situation became even more precarious in August, when the 22-year-old found herself living in an abandoned car.

With nowhere to go — and no family to help pay rent or basic necessities — she turned to the Long Beach Multi-Service Center, a resource hub for people experiencing homelessness. She was soon connected with Merge Opportunities, a Long Beach nonprofit that provides job placement and career- and life-skills training for young adults aged 18 to 28, like Bell. Instead of placing Bell in a job for another company or agency, Merge hired her directly as a paid intern, recognizing her drive and readiness to grow. “There are so many young adults like Bell who don’t have an advocate, and don’t have access to opportunities to build the skills necessary to thrive in the workplace,” said Erin Earlywine, CEO of Merge Opportunities. “We saw a huge need and knew we could do something about it.”

Earlywine and others at Merge know that they must address the “whole person,” including housing, food and transportation — and that they need strong partnerships with government agencies and other nonprofits. When the recent government shutdown temporarily halted Bell’s food benefits, Earlywine tapped into her own community network for help. She reached out to her group of Wilson High School water polo moms, and together they brought fresh groceries and kitchen essentials — including a Crock-Pot — to Bell’s housing complex. It was a community-driven gesture that reflects the kind of support Merge weaves into its career pathways work.

Merge Opportunities staff convene in the organization’s conference room for a team meeting. Left to right: Kevin Somo, Haben Berhe, Ricky Gonzalez, Dymond Bell, and Erin Earlywine.

Photo by Thomas Cordova

“I feel like so many things in my life have been a struggle, and I finally got a break and found people who really cared…Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been thriving.” Dymond Bell, Paid Intern, Merge Opportunities

Merge was founded in April 2022 by Earlywine’s husband, Barry Vince, president of Motive Workforce Solutions, a staffing agency that specializes in engineering, aerospace, alternative energy and other industries that need employees with niche skills. Over the past three years, Merge has placed nearly 300 young adults in well-paying jobs — and helps keep them in those jobs with support both before and after clients begin working. With over 30 years of recruiting experience and a personal journey in recovery, Vince envisioned Merge as an opportunity to leverage his professional network and partnerships to open doors for those facing systemic barriers to employment.

Many clients like Bell are former foster youth, but Merge also serves those who are justice-impacted, recovering from substance use challenges, veterans, and those in underserved and under-resourced areas. The nonprofit has formed partnerships with nearly three dozen agencies and community organizations, who refer hundreds of clients for help with career training and placement. Merge starts by guiding individuals through career exploration and development of needed skills, then assists with resume writing, networking, interviewing, public speaking and personal presentation to potential employers. The nonprofit, with a post-placement retention rate of 78%, also nurtures and supports employed clients through coaches, mentors and ongoing training.

When a Paycheck Becomes a Gateway Wage For many young adults, the first decent wage can be the difference between constantly juggling bills and finally getting a bit of breathing room. Merge’s average $21/hr moves participants toward the local living-wage threshold, giving them a clearer runway past the “benefits cliff” — the point when a small earnings increase can suddenly reduce or cut off key public benefits. Translation: fewer trade-offs between rent, food and transit mean higher retention for employers.