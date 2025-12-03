Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

In case you hadn’t heard, Long Beach’s big Christmas tree lighting at the Terrace Theater on Dec. 3 is ticketed this year — and it’s sold out. But don’t worry, there are plenty of other options to revel in holiday cheer. Here are our recommendations.

Belmont Shore’s 41st Annual Christmas Parade (Saturday, Dec. 6)

It’s snowing on Second Street during the 37th Annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Long Beach. Photo by Tracey Roman.

Ready to show some Christmas cheer? The theme for the parade this year will be a pajama party. Throw on some comfy pjs, slippers, and head down to Second Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event will include many familiar faces, including Santa Claus, elves, colorful bands, costumes, over a dozen local marching bands and floats designed by Long Beach businesses and associations. You can expect to see local personalities and dignitaries as well.

The streets will be decorated with light pole banners and festive holiday sentiments. This event is free to attend and open to all ages.

Be prepared for street closures and limited parking. More information on that at belmontshore.org.

Winter in Willmore Holiday Market (Sunday, Dec. 7)

The Bembridge House is decked out in holiday cheer.

Step into the holiday spirit at this winter wonderland market in Long Beach. The event will feature falling snow, a visit from Santa, live music, delicious food trucks and children’s crafts.

The market will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is at 953 N Park Circle. Guests can also enjoy a tour of the festively decorated historic Bembridge House.

This event is free and family-friendly, offering a cozy holiday environment and festive fun to create memories that last a lifetime.

For more information, visit here.

Daisy Lane Parade and celebration (Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14)

Marchers from Hoover Middle School get ready to make their way in the 66th Annual Daisy Lane Parade Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Long Beach. Photo by Tracey Roman.

The beloved Wrigley neighborhood tradition is back. Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, floats, bands and marchers will promenade down Daisy Avenue from Burnett Street to Pacific Coast Highway before heading back up to Hill Street and Maine Avenue. (Check out the full route here.)

But the celebration isn’t done yet. On Sunday, Dec. 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a “spirited selection of celebratory performances” in the Daisy Lane median at Daisy Avenue and 20th Street.

You can check out all the details and read a little about the parade’s history here.

The Long Beach Nutcracker Ballet (Dec. 13-14 and 20-21)

Members of the Long Beach Ballet perform a scene from “The Nutcracker” during Long Beach’s eighth annual Christmas tree lighting event on Monday Dec. 5, 2022. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Get ready to be transported into a new world filled with Christmas charm. The 42nd holiday tradition of “The Nutcracker” ballet performance will be hosted at the Terrace Theatre at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

Alongside the ballet performance, there will be a full symphony orchestra, with special guest performances and surprises for the whole family. The production will also feature a flying sleigh, a real horse, on-stage pyrotechnics and a cast of over 250 people.

Both Saturdays will have a viewing at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays will have a viewing time at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Long Beach Terrace Theatre main box office or online on the Long Beach Ballet website.

More information can be found here.

Long Beach Night Market: A Green & Grumpy Holiday (Friday, Dec. 19)

Prepare to embrace your grumpy side at the Green and Grumpy Holiday Market, a Grinch-themed event filled with festive fun.

The event will have local vendors, holiday treats and cocoa, music and a meet-and-greet with the mean one himself. Guests can look forward to a raffle and a photo booth, perfect for capturing mischievous memories.

This family-friendly market is free and indoors at 456 Elm Avenue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

Naples Island Christmas Boat Parade (Saturday, Dec. 20)

The homes along the Naples canals shine bright on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The canal homes are a popular holiday destination, with most elaborately decorated for most of December each year. Photo by Cheantay Jensen.

Long Beach’s holiday season continues with a festive waterfront parade. Various holiday-decorated boats and watercrafts will make their way through the canals of Naples Island.

This event will have festive decorations in the water, complementing the many creative and brightly lit homes along the canals. The theme for this year’s boat parade is “A Tropical Winter Wonderland”.

The event is free for all and will start at 6 p.m. The best viewing spots are around the canals, such as along the Second Street Bridge, Appian Way Bridge, and Alamitos Bay Marina.

For more information, visit here.

Jasmine Canada contributed to this report.