The Queen Mary will mark the 90th anniversary of its historic maiden voyage with a free, daylong celebration, featuring special events, tours and the debut of a revived onboard lounge.

The May 27 event will coincide with the exact date the iconic ocean liner first set sail in 1936 and is part of a broader, yearlong anniversary program honoring the ship’s legacy, according to organizers.

RMS Queen Mary ship after being freed from tugs on leaving the ocean dock at Southampton, England on May 27, 1936 for her maiden voyage. Bands played and sirens shrieked as she made her way down Southampton water under her own power. AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam.

Festivities will begin at noon, when ship officers welcome guests near the vessel’s bell, followed by access to exhibits, art displays, anniversary tours and interactive activities throughout the ship.

An official program is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Queen’s Salon, featuring remarks from ship leadership, a Long Beach city representative and other speakers, along with a performance and award presentation, organizers said.

A lecture by maritime historian Dik Barton is planned for 3:30 p.m., with daytime programming concluding at 5 p.m.

Organizers said the celebration will also include a ceremonial christening of the ship to commemorate the milestone.

The Queen Mary in Long Beach. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The day’s events will lead into the debut of the Starlight Lounge, a one-night-only ticketed experience inspired by the ship’s original Starlight Club, once a popular nightlife destination during its transatlantic voyages, organizers said. The revived venue, located in the former Verandah Grill, will feature live music, dancing and a three-course meal inspired by 1930s-era menus.

“Bringing back the Starlight Lounge for the 90th anniversary is a powerful way to celebrate this milestone year,” Steve Caloca, managing director of the Queen Mary, said in a statement.

“Giving guests a glimpse of this for the 90th allows us to honor that history while creating a new signature experience for today’s visitors as part of our anniversary,” he added.

First launched in 1936, the Queen Mary is now permanently docked in Long Beach and remains one of the most recognizable ocean liners in the world.

Officials said the anniversary celebration is part of a wider lineup of 2026 programming, including themed tours, exhibits and limited-time offerings such as discounted hotel stays and special dining experiences.

Free tickets for the May 27 event will be available with advance online reservations here. Tickets for the Starlight Lounge experience are being sold separately through the Queen Mary’s website. You can get more information here.