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Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 10 this year, and what better way to treat Mom than a theatrical musical event. Here are three options to consider — Broadway-inspired singing at the Long Beach Landmark Theatre and two jazzy performances at the Carpenter Center.

Songs by Sondheim

Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim wrote some of the most iconic songs for Broadway shows such as “Company,” “Into the Woods,” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

The Long Beach Landmark Theatre is presenting a celebratory revue of the composer’s work in a show called “Side by Side by Sondheim” beginning Friday, May 8, at the First Congregational Church of Long Beach — a venue well suited to Sondheim’s intricate harmonics, which are sometimes interestingly dissonant.

And Sondheim’s lyrics, including those he wrote for “West Side Story,” are known for capturing both the emotions and psychology of a show’s characters, often with witty wordplay.

Rehearsal photo of the ensemble cast of Long Beach Landmark Theatre’s “Side by Side by Sondheim.” Photo courtesy of Megan O’Toole.

More than two dozen performers will sing and perform about 30 of Sondheim’s songs, directed and choreographed by Megan O’Toole, with music directed by Curtis Heard. Both O’Toole and Heard helped shape the Landmark’s vocally powerful “Jagged Little Pill” last November.

“With wit, warmth and soaring musicality, Sondheim’s songs shine as a joyful tribute to connection, love, and the shared human experience,” the Landmark says, “filling our beautiful historic space with music that soars to the rafters.”

Sounds like a perfect experience for Mom (and you).

Long Beach Landmark’s “Side by Side by Sondheim” runs May 8 to 17 at the First Congregational Church of Long Beach, 241 Cedar Ave., with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, call the box office at 562-366-0085 or visit LBLandmark.org.

Two jazz vocalists

If jazz is more your mom’s thing (or yours), two upcoming performances at the Carpenter Center may be just the ticket.

Singer Lucía will perform on Tuesday, May 5 at 8 p.m., combining traditional American jazz with the warmth of Latin folk, including songs from her forthcoming new album.

For the show, the Carpenter Center will configure its stage to “cabaret” mode, featuring tables and chairs on the stage less than 40 feet from the artist.

With her quartet, Lucía will “honor her cultural roots while also bringing her luminous voice to new interpretations of jazz favorites,” the Carpenter Center says. “She moves between English and Spanish, blending jazz standards with Latin repertoire.”

And then for a completely different jazz flavor on Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7, both at 7 p.m., the Carpenter Center will feature Emmy-nominated trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III in a show called “The Magic of Manhattan.”

Jazz trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III, who will perform on May 6 and 7 at the Carpenter Center. Photo by Matt Baker.

Benack’s jazz lineage runs deep — his father played saxophone and clarinet, and his grandfather was a trumpeter and bandleader.

With table seating on the stage for this show as well, Benack will perform Big Apple songs such as Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” and Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

“Savor a night out to the soundtrack of New York City” the theater says, with an “elegant, jazz-inspired journey highlighting songs and artists that defined Manhattan.”

But wait, there’s more! You can add on a three-course dinner to enjoy at your table with Benack’s performance on either night. Sounds like a transporting experience for Mother’s Day, date night or just a solo treat.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. on the Cal State Long Beach campus. Parking is available in front of the theater. For tickets and information, call 562-985-4274 or visit CarpenterArts.org.