Long Beach’s annual Pride celebration returns this weekend as thousands are expected to gather downtown for one of the city’s largest and most vibrant events of the year.

The 43rd annual festival and parade will bring a full weekend of live entertainment, community celebrations, food, dancing, and waterfront festivities. Festivalgoers can expect live music performances, DJs, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and appearances from community organizations celebrating LGBTQ+ pride and inclusion.

Sunday’s Pride Parade will once again march along Ocean Boulevard, featuring colorful floats, marching groups, performers, local organizations, and community leaders in a high-energy celebration of visibility and unity.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s festivities, including parade details, festival highlights, and road closures around downtown Long Beach — plus a few other choice events this weekend.

Long Beach Teen Pride Festival (Friday, May 15)

Two supporters wave Pride flags as the wind picks up in Long Beach, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. File photo

Music, community, and celebration take center stage as LGBTQIA+ teens and allies gather for the Long Beach Teen Pride Festival at Marina Green Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Presented as part of Long Beach Pride weekend, Teen Pride offers a free evening designed especially for young people to connect, celebrate, and express themselves in a welcoming environment. The event will feature music, drag bingo, free snacks and treats, creative activities, giveaways, community resources, and plenty of opportunities to meet new friends and enjoy the festivities along the waterfront.

Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring their school ID for entry. Marina Green Park is located at 400 E. Shoreline Dr. For more info, click here.

DTLB Live! returns to The Promenade on Saturday, May 16, with a Summer Throwback Sing-Along celebrating all your favorite hits from the ‘90s and early 2000s. The monthly, music-forward event series features live entertainment, community vibes, and local vendors, transforming The Promenade N between Broadway and Third Street into an outdoor block party from 4 to 8 p.m.

As a designated EZ Sip Event, guests can sip, stroll, dance, and sing along while exploring local businesses and enjoying one of downtown’s most vibrant gathering spaces. Headliner SEGA Genecide takes the stage at 6 p.m., bringing high-energy throwbacks, crowd sing-alongs, and feel-good vibes throughout the evening.

Whether you’re coming with friends, family, or neighbors, DTLB Live! offers a lively, family-friendly atmosphere. Organizers encourage attendees to bring the whole crew and come ready to sing their hearts out.

For more information about DTLB Live! and upcoming downtown Long Beach events, visit downtownlongbeach.org.

The main event: Pride Festival & Parade (May 16–17)

Jose Gonzales, in the front, and Jose Perez proudly hold their flags while attending the Long Beach Pride Parade on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Celebration, music, and community spirit will fill the waterfront as the 43rd annual Long Beach Pride Festival & Parade returns to Marina Green for a vibrant weekend honoring diversity, inclusion, and self-expression.

One of the city’s most anticipated annual events, the Long Beach Pride celebration will feature the iconic Pride parade, live performances from headline artists and local favorites, three entertainment stages, drag shows, DJs, dancing, games, giveaways, and more than 150 arts and crafts vendors.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Boulevard at Lindero Avenue and runs along Ocean Boulevard to downtown. Organizers say they expect about 100 organizations with floats, marchers or displays. Be sure to snag a spot along the route if you want to watch. Get more info on road closures here.

The festival takes place from noon to 10 p.m. on May 16 and May 17 in Marina Green Park at 386 E. Shoreline Dr. Tickets are available online. For more info, click here.

Paint miniatures at MOLAA (Saturday, May 16)

It’s not all Pride this weekend. At the Museum of Latin American Art, creativity and pop culture will collide in a celebration of AAPI Month with an immersive Introduction to Miniature Painting workshop led by teaching artist Wesley Hayato Dugle from noon to 6 p.m.

Designed for both beginners and experienced hobbyists, the hands-on workshop explores the rich history of miniature and model painting along with its connections to Japanese pop culture. Participants will learn painting techniques and artistic skills needed to create vibrantly detailed miniatures and models of their own. Formal instruction will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by an open studio session from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., where guests can continue painting, practicing, and collaborating with fellow attendees.

All materials will be provided, though guests are encouraged to bring their own brushes and miniatures to work on during the session. Tickets are $10. For more info, click here.

Long Beach Pride Run (Sunday, May 17)

A large Pride flag is carried through the 41st Annual Long Beach Pride Parade in Long Beach, Sunday, May 19, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Lace up your running shoes and hit the shoreline as the 34th annual Long Beach Pride Run brings runners, walkers, and supporters together for a colorful morning celebrating diversity, inclusivity, and community beginning at 8 a.m.

Hosted by the Shoreline Frontrunners of Long Beach, the popular event features both a 5K Race/Walk and a 10K Race along the scenic Long Beach Shoreline Beach Path. Participants of all experience levels are invited to join the festivities, whether competing for a personal best or simply enjoying the energetic atmosphere alongside fellow Pride weekend attendees.

The event begins at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Junipero Avenue at Bluff Park. For more info and to register, click here.

Gateway to Pride (Sunday, May 17)

Celebrate love, music, and community as Gateway to Pride transforms Shoreline Gateway and The Current Plaza into a lively post-parade celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located right near the finish line of the Long Beach Pride Parade, the event invites attendees to keep the festivities going with high-energy music from DJ Malcolm Alexander, dancing, a festive beer garden, and plenty of Pride gear to shop and show off throughout the afternoon.

The vibrant gathering offers a fun and welcoming atmosphere for paradegoers looking to continue the celebration in the heart of downtown Long Beach. Gateway to Pride takes place at Shoreline Gateway/The Current Plaza, at 777 E. Ocean Blvd. For more info, click here.

Long Beach Pride™, one of the nation’s longest-running LGBTQ+ celebrations, returns for its 43rd year with the powerful theme “Fearless and Free,” honoring resilience, authenticity, and the ongoing pursuit of equality.

The weekend kicks off with Teen Pride on Friday, May 15, followed by the Long Beach Pride™ Festival on May 16–17 at Marina Green Park, featuring live entertainment, community programming, and diverse cultural experiences. The celebration culminates with the iconic Pride Parade along Ocean Boulevard on Sunday, May 17.

For the first time, Long Beach Pride will produce its own landmark Opening Ceremony at the 43rd Annual Celebration on Saturday, May 16th, an immersive journey through the music that has shaped and empowered the LGBTQ+ community for decades.

The ceremony highlights the enduring power of music in shaping and uplifting the community since the first Long Beach Pride in 1984, tracing a cultural throughline from disco’s defiance to the liberating pulse of 1990s house music. This year’s inaugural stellar lineup includes legendary recording artists Thelma Houston, Robyn S and Thea Austin.

More than a festival, Long Beach Pride is a vibrant, community-driven celebration of diversity, connection, and the universal language of music.

THE EVENT AT A GLANCE:

Location: Marina Green Park & Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA

Dates: May 16–17, 2026

Festival Hours: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. (May 16 & 17)

Tickets/Info: https://longbeachpride.com/festival/