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Taylor Swift Eras Tour, drag version (Wednesday, June 18)

Drag artist Penny Dreadful performs at Hamburger Mary’s in Long Beach on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

In case you missed out on the real thing, check out the drag queen version of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Hamburger Mary’s. There are queens set to perform for each era and possibly a surprise debut, along with an open acoustic set where you can go up and perform yourself!

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Hamburger Mary’s, 330 Pine Ave. in downtown Long Beach. Check out their Instagram post for more information.

MLK Juneteenth Celebration (Friday, June 20)

MLK Park becomes lively on Juneteenth with a cherished community celebration, with a full day of cultural performances, live music, food and moments to reflect on the path toward freedom and equality. Named after the movement’s greatest voices, this park is the perfect setting to be surrounded by community on a holiday that revolves around such a connection.

Free and open to the public, the celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1950 Lemon Ave. in Long Beach. No tickets are needed; simply show up and have fun.

World Famous VIP Block Party: Juneteenth Edition (Friday, June 20)

Carrying on the legacy of VIP Records, this free block party celebrates Black music, culture and the spirit of Long Beach. Expect to see local artists, families, and creatives all coming together through music, food, and good vibes. With vendors like Marathon Burger, Cultured Soul and Wangs n Thangs, plus activities including a Black Business Tour, Getty Workshop, bike valet, kids table and a game night pop-up.

Free and open to everyone, the part runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Promenade Square Park, 215 E 1st St. in downtown Long Beach. Free RSVP and additional VIP tickets are available here.

The Art of Flamenco Dinner Show (Friday, June 20)

If you’ve never seen Flamenco up close, this is your chance to change that. Olé Tapas Bar brings authentic Spanish dance to downtown Long Beach with performers trained in Spain and an intimate environment where you can feel every bit of the experience. The evening includes a three-course paella dinner, a two-part Flamenco performance, a belly dancer intermission and access to the nightclub after the show.

Tickets are $105 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Long Beach. Ages 10 and up.

Get tickets here.

Father’s Day BBQ at the Aquarium of the Pacific (Saturday, June 21)

Treat dad to a BBQ lunch on the outdoor veranda with scenic views of Rainbow Harbor, then wander through the Aquarium and enjoy the ocean animals together. All fathers receive a complimentary beer or soft drink, so more reason to check it out!

The BBQ runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aquarium of the Pacific in downtown Long Beach. More info and tickets on their website.

Moonlight Movies on the Beach: ‘Jurassic Park’ (Monday, June 23)

An aerial shot of Moonlight Movies in Long Beach during its 2017 season. Courtesy photo.

The Moonlight Movies on the Beach series is back at Granada Beach, starting off with “Jurassic Park” under the night sky. Local food trucks and a kettle corn vendor will be there, and you’re welcome to bring your own snacks as well.

Movies start at sunset, between 8 and 8:30 p.m., and are free to attend, with parking also free after 6 p.m. Click here for more information on future screenings.