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Thrift Flip Fashion Experience (Thursday, July 23 & Tuesday, July 28)

Courtesy Creative Art Events

This free three-week summer program invites teens and young adults to explore fashion design through a creative, upcycling lens. Sessions run twice per week from 6 to 9 p.m., with hands-on workshops and interactive hangout spaces where participants can build friendships while learning new skills. Guest designers will share their own techniques in thrift culture, upcycling, and wearable art throughout the program.

This program builds toward a youth-led fashion show, with standout designs possibly featured at the larger Trashion Show Long Beach. Supplies, food, and sewing kits are all included, visit here to reserve your spot.

4th Fridays (Friday, July 24)

The Art Theatre of Long Beach is located on Fourth Street’s Retro Row. Photo by Asia Morris.

Long Beach’s beloved monthly stroll returns to Retro Row, where independently owned shops, vintage stores, restaurants, and galleries along 4th Street stay open late for an evening of community. From 6 to 9 p.m., the laid-back, walkable event will have many businesses offering special promotions, live music and extended hours.

Happening every fourth Friday of the month and free to attend, it’s a great way to spend a summer evening. Follow along on Instagram for updates and info.

Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab open house (Saturday, July 25)

Addison and Scott Cornell check out the marine life in the tanks on display in the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach. Photo by Tracey Roman.

The Shark Lab is opening its doors to the public for its annual “Sharks @ The Beach” open house. Free and open to anyone, join for a tour of the lab, meet live marine animals, join “Sharks and Crafts” and catch a Q&A with director Chris Lowe as he discusses shark science and local beach safety. Over 2,000 people attended last year’s educational event, so don’t miss out on the fun! Campus parking will require payment.

For more info, visit this link.

Sew It Goes: Quilted Cases (Saturday, July 25)

The Billie Jean King Library in Downtown Long Beach, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This hands-on workshop at Billie Jean King Main Library’s The Studio walks participants through making their own quilted book, laptop or tablet case from start to finish. All materials are provided at no cost, though organizers recommend bringing a yard of personalized fabric if desired. The class is open to ages 12 and older and runs on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is encouraged!

From 1 to 4 p.m, join for a fun and low-pressure way to learn a practical sewing skill while making something useful. Click here for details.

Vans Warped Tour (Saturday, July 25 & Sunday, July 26)

A fan crowd surfs at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Vans Warped Tour is returning to Long Beach for a two-day festival at the Shoreline Waterfront, bringing back the punk, pop-punk, and alternative lineup the tour is known for. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. for an evening kickoff event, with the full festival opening Saturday from late morning through the evening. Expect multiple stages, merch booths and the high-energy atmosphere that longtime fans remember.

Single-day and two-day passes are available, and check here for lineup details and set times.

“Picnics & Pops” Concerts (Tuesdays through Fridays)

Photo courtesy Long Beach Partners of Parks.

The Long Beach Municipal Band’s “Picnic and Pops” comes this week to Bixby Annex Park, Los Cerritos Park, Larry Curtis Concert Park at Marine Stadium and El Dorado Park West. The free concert series, part of the band’s 117th season, is celebrating the city’s history, culture and community through hits across the decades.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and a snack; the concerts start at 6:30 p.m. and run through sunset. Check out the city’s website for the specific park and date near you.