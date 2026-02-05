Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Honoring Black History Month in Bixby Knolls (Friday, Feb.6)

Bixby Knolls will come alive Friday night as the neighborhood celebrates Black History Month with music, art and plenty of reasons to linger, starting at 6:30 p.m. Neighbors and visitors are invited to wander the district, pop into local breweries, shops and restaurants, and show some love to small businesses along the way.

The evening features a mix of fun and flair, from a Valentine’s Day photo booth at Better Half Boutique to live music at Salon Medusa and reggae rhythms at Lola’s Mexican Cuisine. Over at the Expo Arts Center, the Katie Phillips Gallery will spotlight African Americans in rock ’n’ roll, while a hands-on community quilt project and live spray artists turn the area into an open-air canvas. More info, click here

Love on the wheel: Valentine’s couples pottery Class (Thursday, Feb.5 to Monday, Feb. 16)

Clay Pottery Studio in the East Village Arts District will host its popular couples pottery classes in celebration of Valentine’s Day, with bookings available from Feb. 5 to 16. These hands-on classes offer couples a fun and creative way to spend time together while learning the basics of pottery in a relaxed studio setting.

Tickets start at $175 for more info, click here

Sip, savor, discover, a Japanese whiskey experience (Friday, Feb.6)

Step into the world of the highly renowned Shibui brand of Japanese whiskey, with a guided tasting that pairs four exceptional spirits with small bites crafted to highlight each pour, with every pairing designed to delight the senses. At $24 per person, this intimate, flavor-forward experience promises both discovery and indulgence. Reserve your spot before Friday, Feb. 6. Email [email protected].

Hunt, discover, play: scavenger adventures at the library (Saturday, Feb. 7)

Make your Saturday library visit fun with a scavenger hunt at Los Altos Neighborhood Library! Kids can search for hidden graphics, discover new stories, and sharpen their observation skills. Activities are available for toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children. Bring the whole family and join the adventure!

The library is at 5614 Britton Dr., Long Beach. For more information, call 562-570-1045.

Swing back in time with Alex Mendham & his orchestra (Saturday, Feb. 7)

Step aboard the Queen Mary for an unforgettable evening with the Alex Mendham & His Orchestra in the Queen’s Salon. Blending the jazz and swing of the Art Deco era with modern energy, the 11-piece orchestra brings Hollywood’s golden age to life.

Perfect for dancing or simply soaking in the time-travel atmosphere, this elegant evening encourages black-tie, formal, or vintage glam attire. Tickets start at $42