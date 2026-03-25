Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Easter at El Dorado Frontier (March 28, March 29 and April 4)

The carousel at El Dorado Frontier on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Valerie Osier.

The El Dorado Frontier, a mini theme park in Long Beach, will host its Egg-Citing Easter Family Celebration at 11 a.m. on select dates from March 22 through April 4. The event will include egg hunts, train rides and a visit from the Easter Bunny for families. There’s a range of ticket options that come with different activities, running from about $5 to a VIP experience for over $50. For more info, click here.

Whiskey for Women’s History Month (Thursday, March 26)

Fairmont Breakers Long Beach will host Her Mark: A Women’s History Month Whiskey Experience at 6 p.m. on March 26. The event will feature a tasting of three to five Maker’s Mark bourbons, plus a cocktail and light food. The event is to highlight women in the whiskey industry. Tickets are $100. For more info, click here.

Fourth Friday shopping (Friday, March 27)

A couple makes their way along Retro Row in Long Beach Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Retro Row, a popular arts and shopping district along Fourth Street in Long Beach, will host its Fourth Fridays event at 6 p.m. on March 27. The monthly event features local artists, live entertainment, late-night shopping, and food and service specials along Fourth Street from Temple to Cherry. It’s an event to give the community a fun evening of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Celebrating emerging playwrights (Friday, March 27 to Saturday, March 28)

The Long Beach Playhouse’s New Works Festival will have the New Works Literary Committee present an event cultivating emerging playwrights on March 27 and March 28 at 7 pm. The festival will select two plays to be chosen to be read to an audience from more than 100 submissions. For more info, click here.

Community festival at Jordan High (Saturday, March 28)

Jordan High School in Long Beach Tuesday August 25, 2020. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The second annual Northside Connect Community Carnival will be Saturday, March 28, from 10:30 am to 1 p.m. at Jordan High School. The free event will include tours, exhibits and games showcasing programs from North Long Beach K–12 schools, with food and drinks available for purchase from campus clubs.

The event is designed to celebrate student achievement, highlight local schools and connect families with educational opportunities in North Long Beach. The whole community is invited.