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Fuego has officially reopened on May 29 with an entirely new vibe! Reimagined as a beverage-forward coastal lounge, the refreshed space features an inviting indoor-outdoor atmosphere, cozy firepits, and a brand-new menu designed for gathering and unwinding.

Whether you’re visiting Long Beach or call it home, join us by the water and experience the city’s newest social destination. We can’t wait to welcome you back!

More info and reservations available here.

Utopia Imaginarium at Lakewood Center (Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6)

Five million lights and three acres of indoor-outdoor wonder, Imaginaruam is back and bigger than ever. This year’s engaged experience goes beyond a walk-through display, with immersive illuminated kingdoms, enchanted forests and infinity mirror rooms that play tricks on the eyes and the imagination.

Highlights include laser activity rooms, ball pits, interactive craft stations, photo boxes, and live circus performances featuring fire juggling and motorcycle stunts. Perfect for families, date nights, or anyone who wants to ignite their imagination with the experience.

Find tickets and more info here.

LA Independent Beer Festival (Saturday, June 6)

File photo of a beer flight from Taps Brewery. Photo by Bill Alkofer.

Grab a lawn chair and a picnic blanket for this year’s Independent Beer Festival at Shoreline Aquatic Park with 75 breweries, live music, local food, lawn games, and a waterfront setting that makes it hard to leave.

With an emphasis on independent craft breweries, it’s a great chance to discover something new alongside the familiar favorites. VIP entry opens at noon, an hour before the general admission gates open at 1 p.m.

The Pike Parking Garage (65 S. Cedar Ave.) is only a 5-10 minute walk to the park and offers parking for $12 for 4-5 hours.

Tickets and info here.

Snoop and friends at the new amphitheater (Saturday, June 6)

Long Beach’s newest landmark is getting its official debut with a night of music by Long Beach native and worldwide star, Snoop Dogg. The inaugural show at the Long Beach Amphitheater marks a significant cultural milestone for downtown’s live music scene, bringing home one of its most influential artists to open the new stage.

Snoop Dogg’s performance is the introduction to a longer lineup of other big-time artists, including Lil Wayne, Luke Bryan, Nas, TOTO, and more, in the weeks and months after the amphitheater opens.

With no on-site parking, multiple parking locations are available in downtown Long Beach, and a complimentary shuttle service is available from designated areas. The shuttle service begins when the lots open and continues until 90 minutes after the event ends.

Get tickets here.

Pacific Islander Festival (Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7)

Now in its 23rd year, the Pacific Islander Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific is a vibrant, weekend-long celebration of the culture of Chamorro, Fijian, Hawaiian, Māori, Tahitian, Samoan, and other Pacific Island communities. The festival features live music and traditional dance performances, artisanal craft demonstrations, and cultural displays throughout the aquarium’s galleries.

Between performances, guests can explore the Tropical Pacific Gallery to see colorful reef fish, sea turtles, and other marine life from Pacific Island coasts up close. The annual Heritage Award ceremony is also part of the weekend program.

General admission tickets are about $45 with special discounts for children and seniors, and free for children under 3.

Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Long Beach Walls mural festival (Monday, June 8 – Saturday, June 13)

A mural by Ledania and Sakoasko at 225 E. Sixth St. that was painted as part of the annual Long Beach Walls in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

For over a decade, this beloved annual event has transformed Long Beach into an open-air gallery with more than 100 murals spread across over 40 square miles of the city. Featuring local, national and international artists, this event is a part of a global network of Worldwide Walls events dedicated to enriching communities through public art.

The week is free and open to the public, with 24/7 mural viewing throughout the city, a guided bike tour, and a closing party on Saturday featuring live bands and DJs, a beer garden, food, and a marketplace of local artists and vendors. New murals go up all week, so every day brings something fresh to discover.

Click here to view mural and art locations, pop-ups and events, and more!