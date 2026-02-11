Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Taste of Soul at Renaissance High (Friday, Feb. 13)

Support students and local businesses in this annual Black History Month celebration.

Now in its third year at Renaissance High School for the Arts, this event brings community members, neighbors and visitors together for Soul food, artistic showcases, student performances, live music and “a joyful, affirming space rooted in Black history and pride,” according to organizers.

Entry is free, but RSVP here.

A downtown art walk (Saturday, Feb. 14)

Downtown Long Beach is turning up the creative heat for the Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s first Art + Design Walk of 2026 on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 2 to 7 p.m., offering a sneak peek of the dazzling and inventive energy that’s building toward the 2028 Olympics.

Expect pop-up galleries, performance hijinks, workshops, and installations around every corner.

The free event runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can get more details and see a map of exhibits here.

Ha Ha’s at The Hare comedy show (Wednesday, Feb. 11)

Get ready to laugh until your stomach aches at Ha Ha’s at The Hare on Feb 11, 2026, at 7 p.m.

The Hare neighborhood bar transforms into a cozy comedy haven packed with talented comedians serving up punchlines and wit.

There’s a $10 suggested donation. For more info, click here

Beer and records (Sunday, Feb. 15)

Ambitious Ales — one of the city’s best breweries — is hosting a record fair at its Bixby Knolls tasting room for anyone who wants to shop or swap vinyl.

It runs from 12 to 5 p.m. at 4019 Atlantic Ave. All ages are welcome, and entry is free.

For more info, click here.

“Sublime. A tribute to the overwhelming power of love. An emotional autobiography.” – Variety

“This show is about as close to perfection as you’re likely to get.” – Philadelphia Inquirer

There are Broadway stars, and then there is Patti LuPone: A fireball of talent, a musical force to be reckoned with, and a true once-in-a-generation artist and entertainer who makes news every time she takes the stage!

She is, of course, a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita.

Segerstrom Center is so fortunate to have a rich history with this great lady of the stage and we are eagerly awaiting her return in the 25th Anniversary of her acclaimed theatrical concert Matters of the Heart, which she performed for extended runs on Broadway, London’s West End, as well on tour nationally and internationally.

In Matters of the Heart, LuPone takes the audience on an exploration of the crimes, affairs and the mysteries of the heart, with electrifying performances of over two dozen love songs ranging from Broadway favorites to works by today’s top contemporary songwriters.

Spend the evening with a living legend – don’t miss Patti LuPone in Matters of the Heart.

More information and tickets here.