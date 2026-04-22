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Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures skates into town (April 23 to 26)

The Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends hit the ice for a magical journey in “Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures” at the Long Beach Arena, bringing unexpected hijinks and dazzling moments to every stop along the way.

Embark on a wild ride to favorite Disney destinations from the rooftops of London to the sun-soaked shores of Motunui, a safari through the Pride Lands, and a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky. Packed with high-energy skating, colorful visuals, and beloved characters, it’s a fun-filled experience for the whole family.

Dates range from April 23 to April 26, with showtimes varying. Ticket prices start at $36. For more info, click here.

CSULB students put on a wine-paired dinner aboard the Queen Mary (Friday, April 24)

The Queen Mary in Long Beach. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Set sail for an unforgettable evening as the CSULB Hospitality Management Program hosts a wine-paired dinner inspired by Argentina aboard the historic Queen Mary from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This unique, student-led event highlights the talents of hospitality students, featuring a curated selection of Argentinian wines thoughtfully paired with a variety of culinary creations. Guests can also enjoy live music and browse a silent auction, adding to the festive and immersive experience.

Tickets are priced at $150. For more info, click here.

Classic car show on Main Street in Seal Beach (Saturday, April 25)

Chrome, nostalgia, and horsepower collide as more than 600 classic cars line Main Street for the annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Presented by the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, the beloved event will feature more than 600 classic cars, hot rods, custom builds, and antiques, along with appearances by local public officials. Spectators can stroll the street, admire the vehicles up close, and even relax in restaurant parklets while enjoying food, drinks, and sweet treats from nearby spots.

Admission is free. For more info, click here.

Touch some really big trucks (Sunday, April 26)

An aerial view of the dozens of trucks, cars and other vehicles children may interact with during the annual Touch-A-Truck event at Granada Beach. Photo courtesy Justin Rudd.

Get ready to honk, climb, and explore as families, neighbors and community members take the wheel at the 10th annual Long Beach Touch-A-Truck interactive event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring over 85 massive vehicles to discover up close.

Held in the beachfront parking lot in front of Rosie’s Dog Beach, the free event is co-sponsored by Justin Rudd’s nonprofit Community Action Team (CAT), Councilmember Kristina Duggan, and the Port of Long Beach. Attendees can get up close with fire and police vehicles, buses, semi-trucks, tractors, motorcycles, off-road trucks, classic cars and even military vehicles.

Organizers ask that you bring kids’ books or nonperishable food items to donate in lieu of an entry fee. For more info, click here.

Dutch King’s Day (Sunday, April 26)

Step into a sea of orange at the 36th Holland Festival at the Long Beach POA Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is an Amsterdam-style outdoor celebration honoring King Willem-Alexander’s birthday and bringing Dutch culture to life in Southern California.

This lively celebration invites guests to savor traditional Dutch street foods like kroketten, bitterballen, patat friet, Hollandse haring, and poffertjes, along with home-baked treats and Indonesian dishes that reflect the Netherlands’ rich culinary heritage. Attendees can also enjoy a Dutch DJ, traditional games, a flea market, and festive photo opportunities set against Dutch-inspired scenery, plus a Heineken beer garden for adults.

Tickets are $10, and children 12 and under are free. The POA Park is at 7390 Carson Blvd, behind the Long Beach Towne Center. For more info, click here.