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Ink-a-Dink at Loiter Galleries (Tuesday, July 28 to Saturday, Aug. 15)

Loiter Galleries’ first-ever anime, comic and pop art show, “Ink-a-Dink,” runs through mid-August in downtown Long Beach, featuring work from local artists including Jeff Zugale, Mike Sedano, Rhys Pierson, Jaqi Harris, Nate Doti, Roshi and LaJon Miller.

The nonprofit gallery, dedicated to spotlighting local and often overlooked artists, brings colorful anime and comic-inspired pieces to the art scene. Viewing is free, and donations are welcomed to support the gallery’s mission. Click here for more details.

Long Beach Food Scene Week (Friday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 9)

This 10-day culinary celebration runs Aug. 1-10 and brings together more than 80 local restaurants, cafes and pop-ups offering discounts, prix fixe menus and specialty dishes created just for the occasion.

It’s a great chance to support local hospitality businesses, while sampling everything from new collaborations to returning fan favorites. A full list of participating spots and their offerings is available here.

15th Annual Uptown Jazz Fest (Saturday, Aug. 1)

Biscuits and Gravy Live perform during the annual Uptown Jazz Festival at Houghton Park in Long Beach, Saturday, July 6th , 2019. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Long Beach’s free, family-friendly Uptown Jazz Festival returns this Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Houghton Park for its 15th year. Morris Day & The Time leads a lineup that also includes Rush Hour Orquesta, Biscuits & Gravy Live and La Vedad, with DJ Mr. Quick hosting between sets.

Expect food and drink vendors, a kids’ zone and community resource booths alongside the jazz funk, soul and Latin music. Visit here for more details.

Sultans Classic Car Show (Sunday, Aug. 2)

The Sultans Car Club’s 33rd Annual Classic Car Show rolls into Shoreline Park this Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Free to attend for spectators, this family-friendly show features classic cars and trucks from 1975 and earlier alongside custom builds, plus live music, food trucks and local vendors.

The event, run by the nonprofit Sultans Car Club, also raises money for local charities. Visit here to learn more about the event.

Moonlight Movies on the Beach (Tuesday, Aug. 4)

Courtesy photo.

Alfredo’s Beach Club’s Moonlight Movies on the Beach is putting on a free outdoor screening of “A League of Their Own” at Granada Beach. The movie will start at sunset, and while you can bring your own food, you can expect to find food trucks and kettle corn vendors on site as well.

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. at the lot, but spaces are limited, so allow an extra 10-15 minutes to park. Be sure to bring chairs, blankets, family and friends for a relaxing Southern California evening. Visit here for more details.