Paint California Poppies at Hyatt Centric’s Watercraft Bar (Friday, Feb. 27)

Enjoy a class where you will paint California Poppies at the Watercraft Bar inside Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach, Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the hotel’s vibrant ambiance while sipping craft cocktails, local brews, or wine, and savoring flavorful tapas as you bring your California Poppies painting to life. All painting materials are provided. Tickets are $40 per person. It’s 21+. For more info, click here.

Mystery at the Queen Mary (Saturday, Feb. 28)

Join in an interactive comedy musical murder mystery featuring live music, dancing and comedy that will take place aboard the historic Queen Mary on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Guests can question suspects, gather clues and even sing along as they work to solve the crime before the culprit escapes.

Tickets are about $115 and include a multi-course dinner. They can be purchased here

Long Beach Symphony (Saturday, Feb.28)

Eckart Preu, conductor and music director, performs at the 90th anniversary of the Long Beach Symphony at The Terrace Theater, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Long Beach. Photograph by William Liang.

Classical guitarist Pepe Romero and conductor Eckart Preu will perform with the Long Beach Symphony on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Terrace Theater.

The program includes Joaquín Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez,” Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Elegía Andina” and selections from Handel’s “Water Music” suites.

For more info, click here

The Man of Steel Hits the stage (Feb.27, 28 and March 1)

The Long Beach Playhouse will host “It’s a Bird… It’s a Plane… It’s Superman!: The Musical.”

This campy, fun show brings the Man of Steel to the stage. Performances are at the Studio Theater on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. and March 1 at 2 p.m. They cost $35. For more info, click here.

‘Man of La Mancha’ rides into Carpenter Performing Arts Center (Feb. 28 – March 1)

From left: Monika Peña (Aldonza) and Richard Bermudez (Don Quixote) in Musical Theatre West’s “Man of La Mancha.” Photo by Sujan Creative.

Musical Theatre West presents “Man of La Mancha” Saturday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 1, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. The musical follows Miguel de Cervantes as he reenacts the story of Don Quixote while awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition.

Our theater columnist just reviewed it and said it’s a must-see.

For more info and showtimes, click here.