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Senior fest and resource fair (Saturday, May 2)

The Billie Jean King Library in downtown Long Beach, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Community connection and empowerment take center stage as the Long Beach Gray Panthers present their ninth annual Senior Fest at the Billie Jean King Main Library in downtown Long Beach from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held in recognition of Older Americans Month, the event brings together local leaders, organizations, and older adults to highlight important issues and celebrate the contributions of seniors in the community.

Attendees can look forward to a lineup of featured speakers covering topics such as senior sexuality, affordable housing, food insecurity, and end-of-life planning. The event will also include informational booths, door prizes, and opportunities to connect with community partners and fellow seniors. Lunch will be provided to the first 100 guests, along with plenty of surprises and activities throughout the day.

Admission is free, and parking is available at the city lot along Broadway near Cedar or Pacific Avenue.

Mariachi festival in Veterans Park (Saturday, May 2)

Violinists from Mariachi Divas perform during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the Long Beach Civic Center Plaza in Downtown on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.

A lively afternoon of music and culture returns for the Mariachi Festival at Veterans Park in Long Beach from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Now in its third year, this free community event brings together residents and visitors for a celebration of mariachi and folklórico traditions in a relaxed, outdoor setting. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the performances, with free parking also available nearby.

The festival will feature a mix of talented local performers and well-known acts, including headliner Julian Torres, who has performed at major venues such as Dodger Stadium, the Hollywood Bowl, and Carnegie Hall. The lineup also includes Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, a Grammy-winning ensemble recognized for their impact on the mariachi music scene.

Admission is free. The event is at Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th Street. For more info, click here.

A film about radio star Phil Hendrie (Sunday, May 3)

A unique blend of comedy and radio history takes the spotlight as the Art Theatre presents a special screening of the documentary “Hendrie” at 2 p.m., benefiting Long Beach Public Radio 99.1 KLBP FM. The one-day event offers fans and supporters a chance to experience the film while supporting local independent radio.

Told through a comedic lens, “Hendrie” explores the career of legendary radio innovator Phil Hendrie, best known for The Phil Hendrie Show, which aired from 1990 to 2006. The documentary dives into his groundbreaking style of satire, where he blurred the lines between host and fictional callers, reshaping audience expectations and influencing the industry. The film also includes commentary from notable entertainers such as Bill Hader and Judd Apatow.

The screening takes place Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit Long Beach Public Radio. Details and tickets here.

Congressional Cup sails into Long Beach (Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3)

A Canadian team makes a turn while racing in the 60th Anniversary of the Congressional Cup in Long Beach on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

World-class sailing returns to the coast as the Long Beach Yacht Club hosts the 61st Congressional Cup, running from May 1 through May 3.

Spectators can catch all the action for free with stadium-style viewing at Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier, known during the event as “Congressional Cup Stadium,” complete with live commentary. Fans can also follow results online throughout the competition. For more info, click here. Or read more about last year’s races here.

A pug fashion show (Saturday, May 2)

Cuteness takes the runway as Pug Nation Rescue of Los Angeles presents its fifth annual Fashion Show at Beachwood Brewing & Distilling. This lively event brings together animal lovers and fashion fans alike for a one-of-a-kind showcase featuring adorable, adoptable pugs strutting their stuff in creative looks designed by talented doggie fashion designers.

Guests can enjoy craft drinks, food, and sweet treats while cheering on the pups and participating in a live auction of the outfits seen on the runway. The event will also feature local vendors and a variety of silent auction items, offering plenty of opportunities to shop and support the rescue’s mission.

More details here.