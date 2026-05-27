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Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy (Wednesday, May 28)

The flower blood moon is seen rising behind the Queen Mary in Long Beach, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.

Step into a night of gothic storytelling and cocktails as the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy returns to the Queen Mary from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The immersive experience features four reimagined Edgar Allan Poe tales paired with four original cocktails crafted to match each story’s mood and themes. Guests will enjoy dramatic live performances, a dark speakeasy atmosphere, and a completely new lineup of stories and drinks.

Featured tales include The Pit and the Pendulum, The Cask of Amontillado, Annabel Lee, and The Fall of the House of Usher, each paired with its own themed cocktail.

General admission tickets are $65. The Queen Mary is at 1126 Queens Hwy. For more info, click here.

30th annual All Toyotafest (Friday, May 30)

Toyota fans and car lovers will gather at Marina Green Park for the 30th annual All Toyotafest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Toyota Owners and Restorers’ Club, the event serves as a family reunion for Toyota enthusiasts, showcasing generations of Toyota, Lexus, and Scion show cars along the waterfront. Guests can explore classic restorations, custom builds, and rare models while celebrating Toyota’s automotive heritage and future.

Adult admission is $15 per person. Children under 12 are free with paid adult entry. Marina Green Park is at 386 E. Shoreline Dr. For more info, click here.

Dance night and tequila tasting at MOLAA (Friday, May 30)

Dance, music and premium tequila take over the Museum of Latin American Art as MOLAA hosts its Tequila Tasting & Dancing Night from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The lively evening will feature curated tequila tastings, speed dating, salsa and bachata lessons, and an open dance floor where guests can celebrate late into the night. Blending art, culture and community, the event transforms MOLAA into one of Long Beach’s most energetic nightlife destinations.

The Museum of Latin American Art is at 628 Alamitos Ave. For more info, click here.

Family Artmaking Workshop (Saturday, May 31)

Exterior of the Long Beach Museum of Art. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Creativity takes center stage at the Long Beach Museum of Art as families are invited to a free hands-on Family Artmaking Workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Inspired by the museum’s current exhibitions, the monthly workshop features art projects designed for all ages and skill levels, giving children and adults the chance to create together in a fun and welcoming environment.

The event is free to attend. The Long Beach Museum of Art is at 2300 E. Ocean Blvd. For more info, click here.

Paws on the Promenade (Tuesday, June 2)

Dog lovers and their pups are invited to downtown Long Beach for Paws on the Promenade, a monthly community meet-up from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Held on the first Tuesday of every month, this dog-friendly gathering brings together local pet owners for a relaxed group walk through downtown Long Beach. It’s a chance to socialize your dog, meet fellow animal lovers and enjoy an easy evening stroll through the city.

For more info, click here.