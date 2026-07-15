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Student exhibition at MOLAA (Friday, July 17)

MOLAA’s summer camp kids are taking the stage this week, presenting a showcase built entirely around collaboration. Through mural painting, dance and music, the young artists have been exploring how public art shapes identity and community in urban spaces. No RSVP needed, just stop by.

Runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

Long Beach Poetry Slam (Friday, July 17)

Local poets take the mic at Edison Theater for a night of competitive spoken word. You can expect authentic and passionate performances as poets go head-to-head, judged by a live audience, competing for their share of $500 in cash prizes.

Happening this Friday at 6 p.m., tickets are about $25.

Downtown architectural tour (Saturday, July 18)

Looking west along Ocean Boulevard from the Shoreline Gateway tower in Downtown Long Beach on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This Saturday at 9:30 a.m., local guides lead a walk down Ocean Boulevard, dissecting the history behind the buildings that once lined the shoreline overlooking The Pike amusement park, which operated from 1902 to 1979.

Arrive on time; the tour leaves from Terrace Theater Plaza at Ocean Boulevard and Long Beach Boulevard. This is a great chance to see downtown’s historic coastline through a different lens.

Tickets are less than $15; visit here for more information.

DTLB Live! (Saturday, July 18)

People drink and mingle on The Promenade last. Photo courtesy of The Downtown Long Beach Alliance photographer Candice Wong.

Downtown Long Beach’s monthly street party returns to the Promenade, with live music and a local makers market with the city’s EZ Sip program that lets attendees grab a drink from participating bars and carry it through the designated event zone, turning the Promenade into an evening hangout spot for all ages.

Click here for more information.

Supertri Long Beach Triathlon (Sunday, July 19)

Supertri Long Beach hits a milestone this year, with fundraising for pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles crossing $20 million since 2007, aligning with CHLA’s 125th anniversary and the 20th year of the race’s Corporate Challenge.

For first-timers, there’s a free training program, a beginner-friendly swim wave, and relay options for those easing into the sport. The weekend includes sprint and Olympic-distance races, a Kids Splash & Dash, and a stop on the 2026 USA Paratriathlon Nationals Qualifier Series.

For tickets and more information, visit here.

Beach Streets open streets and World Cup watch party (Sunday, July 19)

England and Croatia face off in the World Cup as fans watch the match on a giant screen in downtown Long Beach on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Long Beach is closing out its “Soccer in the LBC” summer with its biggest Beach Streets open streets yet, opening downtown roadways to cyclists, walkers, skaters and scooters, while the World Cup final match plays on big screens.

The main event centers on Bixby Park, where the Kickin’ It Hub will host a big-screen World Cup watch party, with a kids’ zone with soccer-themed inflatables, free face painting, food trucks, a beer garden and DJ sets before and after the match.

There will also be screens showing the match — which starts at noon — on The Promenade and the North Pine Hub at Pine Avenue and Eighth Street. The North Pine hub will also have a beer garden, soccer activities for youth, DJs, face painting, and more.

For more details, visit here. The event itself runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.