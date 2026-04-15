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Thunder Thursday kicks off Grand Prix weekend (Thursday, April 16)

The IndyCar pit crew for Josef Newgarden celebrates as they win the pit stop competition during Thunder Thursday at the Pike Outlets on Thursday, April 12, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.

It’s going to get loud this weekend. The Long Beach Grand Prix is back for its 51st run around downtown.

It kicks off with Thunder Thursday at The Pike Outlets, starting at 6 p.m. This is great for anyone who wants a taste of the full race-day experience. It’s free, featuring a pit stop competition, motocross shows, live music and family activities.

Check out more details here.

DTLB Live returns with a Grand Prix theme (Saturday, April 18)

DTLB Live, the free monthly block party in downtown Long Beach, runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Promenade between Broadway and Third Street.

The free event will feature pinewood derby races, live music, a DJ and local vendors for neighbors, families and friends to enjoy. The event celebrates Grand Prix weekend while bringing the community together for a night of entertainment and activities.

More details here.

A volleyball championship (Thursday, April 16 to Saturday, April 18)

The League One Volleyball Championship will take place at the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid this weekend.

The event will feature top teams competing for the 2026 title after a three-day playoff, with a two-day championship format and a possible golden set to decide the winner. This is the only chance to see top-tier LOVB talent in Southern California this season, ahead of LOVB Los Angeles’ 2027 launch.

For more details, click here.

A workshop in CSULB’s Japanese Garden (Saturday, April 18)

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden, located on the CSULB campus, offers monthly workshops every second Saturday. Photo by Christal Gaines-Emory.

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden at Cal State Long Beach will host its monthly Saturday workshop at 10 a.m. The program offers a one-hour class focused on Japanese culture, plants and sustainability.

Registration is $15 per person and open to the public. For more info, click here.

A maker’s market at 2ND & PCH (Sunday, April 19)

The Maker’s Hive Earth Day Market will take place at noon at the 2ND & PCH shopping center. The event will feature eco-conscious, handcrafted goods from sustainable brands and local artisans. Guests can enjoy shopping, food, live entertainment and a family-friendly community atmosphere.

2ND & PCH is at 6480 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Warsaw, a powerful world premiere at International City Theatre, is a moving story of connection, memory, and redemption across generations. Written by Paul Webb — screenwriter of the acclaimed film Selma — the play weaves together the emotional aftermath of two defining moments in history: World War II and 9/11.

At its center is 74-year-old Krystyna, fighting for her life in a hospital. As four people gather at her bedside, long-buried truths begin to surface, revealing why her survival matters so deeply to each of them. Their stories intertwine with themes of love, loss, and the enduring impact of the past on the present.

As tensions rise, the characters confront difficult questions: Is it ever too late for forgiveness? Can love survive the weight of history? And what meaning can be found in the face of personal and collective tragedy?

With compassion and emotional depth, Warsaw explores how lives shaped by distant events can collide in unexpected ways, offering a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the possibility of healing.

For showtimes and tickets, click here.