Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Chris Jones of The Chicago Tribune says The Notebook is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed,” and The New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages.”

The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Fall in love again with the Notebook. Get your tickets to the OC premiere! More info here.

A massive boat show at the convention center (Friday, Jan. 30 to Sunday, Feb. 1)

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Boat Show.

Are you in the market for a new boat, be it tow, pontoon, fishing or high-performance? Dozens of exhibitors will be showing off their vessels at the Los Angeles Boat Show in the Long Beach Convention Center this weekend.

Event organizers promise an “impressive selection” of watercraft plus “cutting-edge innovations in marine gear and personal on-water products.”

One-day admission is just over $20. Get a ticket here. Check out the exhibitor list and get more information here.

Charo at the Carpenter Center (Saturday, Jan. 31)

Charo, performing at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 31. Photo courtesy of the Center.

This event promises “vivacious humor, astounding flamenco guitar talent and sparkling stage presence,” according to the Carpenter Center.

Charo, who was born and musically trained in Spain, became a fixture on American television sitcoms and variety shows in the 1970s, known for her vibrant costuming and performance style, big hair and signature phrase “cuchi-cuchi.”

She released the album “Fantastico! The International Remixes” in 2020, a series of dance tracks played in gay clubs around the world, and has guest-starred multiple times on the show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and also performed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017 and appeared on the talk show “The View” in 2022.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at about $45. Get them and more info here.

A free, boozy block party hosted by Warped Tour (Sunday, Feb. 1)

Fans react to Slaughter To Prevail at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, Saturday, July 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Vans Warped Tour will host a free block party this Sunday in downtown Long Beach featuring live music and specialty drinks for purchase.

Buen Provecho, The Ordinarie Tavern, ISM Brewing, El Viejon and The Stave Bar will all be selling alcoholic beverages from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on The Promenade between First and Third streets. The party is open to everyone, but you — of course — have to be over 21 to buy alcohol.

Three bands will play on stage at the event, although they haven’t yet been announced. Warped Tour has been putting out info on the event through its Instagram.

