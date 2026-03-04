Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

A story of redemption at the Long Beach Playhouse (Friday, March 6 to Saturday, March 21)

Preview photo of Long Beach Playhouse’s “Gem of the Ocean.” Photo courtesy of the theater.

Long Beach Playhouse’s Mainstage Theater presents “August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean,” a story about a young man in 1904 Pittsburgh seeking guidance from a revered spiritual leader, which begins a journey into his past.

The play, set in 1904, is the first of Wilson’s “Pittsburgh Cycle” of 10 plays exploring 20th-century Black experience in terms of slavery’s legacy.

This compelling stage production brings themes of guilt, redemption and the enduring impact of history. For more info, click here.

First Fridays celebrates Women’s History Month (Friday, March 6)

First Fridays — the monthly street fair — returns from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Expo Arts Center in Bixby Knolls, celebrating Women’s History Month with music, art and performances honoring local women.

Enjoy dining, drinks and shopping while supporting neighborhood businesses. For more info, including the lineup of all the performers, click here.

Dance under the sea stars at the Aquarium’s Noche de Estrellas event (Friday, March 6)

Noche de Estrellas takes place March 6 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Aquarium of the Pacific, where guests can dance under the sea stars to cumbia, salsa, rock en español and more.

Explore ocean exhibits, meet over 12,000 animals, enjoy live music, a DJ, food and drinks, and educational booths until 11 p.m.

Tickets are $24.95. For a full lineup of entertainment and educational programming, click here.

Battle of the Bands (Saturday, March 7)

Joaquin Palafox from the sludge metal band Jezebel practices with the group in Long Beach on Monday, March 2, 2026. Jezebel will perform at the annual Battle of the Bands. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

These kids rock.

Bands formed by students at Long Beach high schools and middle schools are competing for cash prizes and studio time this Saturday at 2 p.m. in downtown.

Each act will get 15 minutes to win over the crowd and a panel of judges at the At The Top nightclub at 105 W Broadway. Tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit a nonprofit that supports Renaissance High School for the Arts and arts organizations across the city.

Get more info here. Or read our article featuring one of the bands.

Explore Alamitos Beach landmarks on a guided walking tour (Saturday, March 7)

The Alamitos Beach Architectural Walking Tour takes place March 7 at 9:30 a.m., exploring the eastern side of the neighborhood and the Lowena Drive Historic District.

Participants will see Long Beach’s historic landmarks, including Bixby Park Bandshell, Lifeguard Headquarters and Alamitos Branch Library, with special access to a beautifully restored historic home.

For more info, click here.