Looking for waterfront views and a little self-care this winter? Hotel Maya is serving up themed events, wellness experiences, and celebratory specials all February long.

Winter Games screening (Feb. 9 to Feb. 19, Monday – Thursday)

Catch the winter games playing all day on the projector inside Fuego at Hotel Maya. Sip winter inspired cocktails and enjoy themed bits while cheering on your favorite athletes. Come by the bay and enjoy the games in a lively waterfront setting.

Besties and Bubble Package

Grab your girls and plan the ultimate waterfront escape. The Besties and Bubbles package includes a bottle of sparkling champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries delivered straight to your room, setting the tone for a staycation that’s equal parts relaxing and celebratory. Make it the perfect getaway!

National Drink Wine Day (Feb. 18)

Need to wine down? Join us at Fuego for 25% off any bottle of wine or a $10 corkage fee with the purchase of at least two food items, it’s the perfect midweek excuse to sip and savor.

The Den Mediation (Feb. 22, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Reset and recharge with reiki, restorative sound bath and Ajna Light therapy with waterfront breezes. After the experience, continue your evening with dinner overlooking the waterfront view.

Whether you’re planning a girls’ getaway, a midweek wine night or a relaxing wellness reset, there are plenty of reasons to keep the good vibes going by the water.

A flamenco and tapas night (Wednesday, Feb. 18)

Enjoy an evening of dance and Spanish cuisine at Teleferic Barcelona, where dinner meets a lively, music-filled environment.

The restaurant will host live performances by a “bailaora,” a female flamenco dancer, bringing the passion and rhythm to the floor as guests dine.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Learn to dance at MOLAA (Wednesday, Feb. 18)

Learn how to dance at the Museum of Latin American Art, where attendees, families and neighbors can learn cumbia, salsa, Merengue and more starting every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Each session offers a lively, welcoming atmosphere designed to get the community moving while celebrating the rich rhythms of Latin America.

Tickets are $20. For more info, click here.

International City Theatre opens its 41st season with I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, the crowd-pleasing musical comedy revue that tackles modern love in all its forms. Four triple-threat performers portray more than 40 characters in a collection of scenes and songs, scaling the dizzying spectrum of relationships and revealing the difficulties and joys of connecting with another person at nearly every stage of life.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history. Featuring a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, the show takes a witty, honest, and affectionate look at modern love in all its complicated glory. Barry Pearl, best known for his role as “Doody” in Paramount’s iconic film Grease, directs the three-week engagement, with music direction by Daniel Gary Busby and choreography by Becca Sweitzer.

By turns endearing, hilarious, and deeply relatable, the musical explores the thrills and pitfalls of dating, romance, marriage, and long-term commitment — from first dates and second guesses to in-laws and everything in between — capturing nearly every stage of romantic life with warmth and humor.

The show runs February 20 through March 8 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 562-436–4610 or visit InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Sink your fangs into coffin decorating (Saturday, Feb.21)

Craft lovers are invited to decorate their very own (tiny-sized) coffin, transforming a simple wooden box into a frightfully art piece at the Dainty Disco, an event and craft space in Bixby Knolls.

Your ticket will include the small, box-sized coffin, charms and other items to decorate and a keepsake, the possibilities are to die for.

Tickets are $35. Dainty Disco is at 3972 Atlantic Ave. For more info, click here.

Music, dancing and drinks on The Promenade (Saturday, Feb. 21)

The Promenade in downtown Long Beach will host a free evening of Latin music, craft market and dancing from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s part of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s monthly DTLB Live! event series.

Like at other DTLB Live! events, restaurants along the stretch between Broadway and Third Street will be selling alcohol, which those over 21 can drink outside as they’re grooving or shopping.

It’s not just for drinkers, though; organizers say it’s family-friendly and even includes a free face painting station.

For more info, click here.