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Get Up and Groove with Elmo at Sesame Street Live (Thursday, April 9)

Families can enjoy Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got Moves on Thursday, April 9, at the Terrace Theatre at 6 p.m. The interactive show invites kids to dance, play, and sing along with Elmo and friends, featuring fan-favorite songs and playful activities like yoga, jumping rope, and dance moves.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $42. For more info, click here.

Formula DRIFT kicks off its 2026 season (Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11)

A driver gets up close and personal with the barrier during a Formula Drift race in Long Beach, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jose Cardon.

The Grand Prix isn’t the only street race coming to Long Beach this month. Fans can experience the excitement of Formula DRIFT on April 10 and 11.

The event brings top drifting drivers together to compete in high-energy races filled with skill and style, with the venue opening to the public at 10 a.m. each day.

General admission tickets are $64.45. For more info, click here.

If you’re looking for a way to step outside, reset, and maybe feel a little more connected — to your city, your community, and the environment — the DTLB Art + Design Walk returns Saturday, April 11, from 2 to 7 p.m. Organized by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DTLB Alliance) in collaboration with DTLB Design District, Studio One Eleven, and Arts Council for Long Beach (ArtsLB), experience Downtown as it becomes an open-air creative district, with art, design, and interactive experiences spread across the East Village Arts District, the Promenade, and Pine Avenue, all exploring themes of renewal and our relationship to the world around us.

“Bringing together art and social action, this edition connects Downtown through a range of thought-provoking works, from solar-powered installations to student-created pieces and photography that highlights shared humanity,” said Rodrigo Rodarte, DTLB Alliance Senior Placemaking & Activations Manager.

Stick around through sunset for the unveiling of “Long Beach Lights” (6 to 7 p.m.) on the Promenade between Broadway and 1st Street, a temporary solar-powered installation by People’s Architecture Office and Jennifer Tran Studio. It’s a simple, thoughtful way to spend an afternoon — whether you’re there to engage deeply or just wander and take it in.

For all the details, visit dtlb.org/art-walk.

Culinary walking tour in Belmont Shore (Saturday, April 11)

Join a guided walking tour on Saturday, April 11, on Second Street in Belmont Shore, starting at 1 p.m. Sample dishes from seven local restaurants, including Liv’s Seafood and Rance’s Chicago Pizza, meet chefs, and hear the stories behind the neighborhood’s shops and eateries.

It’s a tasty way to explore Belmont Shore and discover the flavors and history that make the area unique. Tickets are $75. If this week sells out, don’t worry, there’s one every month. For more info, click here.

Den Meditation: Evening Exhale (Sunday, April 12, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Unwind your weekend with a calming Breath & Mantra Sound Meditation session with the Den Meditation in Miramar. This peaceful Sunday experience is free for hotel guests and $33 for visitors. Come mingle, meditate, explore, feel and start your week on a positive note. We look forward to seeing you there.

Grand Prix drink specials (Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Make a pit stop at Hotel Maya during Grand Prix weekend and enjoy waterfront views, great drink specials, and our specialty cocktail, the ‘Victory Lap.’ It’s the perfect place to fuel up and soak in the race day energy.

Earth Day (Wednesday, April 22)

Celebrate Earth Day with us. Check in on April 22 and receive a complimentary reusable tote bag. Spend the day enjoying the pool, conserving energy, and embracing small ways to make a positive impact.

S’more Family Escape Package

Want to plan summer plans ahead? Treat the family to a getaway filled with waterfront views and sweet memories. The S’more Family Escape package includes 50% off overnight parking, a $50 food and beverage credit, and a complimentary s’mores kit for a sweet treat during your stay.

More info here.