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Summer kick-off tournament (now through Aug. 29)

Long Beach United recently kicked off its 2026 Summer Soccer Tournament for kids ages 10 to 18 at Drake Park, as part of the organization’s mission of making soccer more accessible for at-risk youth in low-income communities. Outside of the games, the program offers mentorship and a reduction in financial barriers so more kids can participate.

Game days run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 29, with training sessions every Friday evening from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Spots are limited to the first 240 signups, so register today!

Click here for sign-up and details.

Tattoo Arts Festival (Friday, July 10 to Sunday, July 12)

In this file photo, Daniel Madsen tattoos a customer at Paper Crane Studio in the East Village Arts District of Long Beach, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Villain Arts brings its Tattoo Arts Festival back to the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, attracting some of the world’s most renowned tattoo artists. In this full weekend of self-expression, it’s about more than ink, expect a vendor market with clothing, jewelry, art and more.

Live entertainment will include suspension and sword swallowing, a contortionist archer, and full-on burlesque and sideshow acts. Whether you’re booking a session or just want to enjoy the environment, visit here for more information and tickets.

MOLAA: https://molaa.org/2026-intl-soccer-tournament

Experience the excitement of the world’s premier international soccer tournament at the Museum of Latin American Art! The MOLAA International Soccer Series brings fans together for two unforgettable days of live match viewing, delicious food and beverages, and the unique opportunity to enjoy soccer in a vibrant cultural setting.

On Saturday, July 11, join us for the Quarterfinal Soccer Social, featuring two Quarterfinal matches streamed live in Spanish via Telemundo. Between games, enjoy complimentary access to MOLAA’s galleries from 4 to 6 p.m., making it the perfect afternoon and evening for soccer fans, friends, and date nights.

On Saturday, July 18, bring the whole family to International Soccer Family Day as we stream the Third Place Playoff live in Spanish via Telemundo. In addition to the match, enjoy family-friendly art activities, gallery access from 4 to 6 p.m., and an afternoon celebrating the connection between art, culture, and the beautiful game.

Whether you’re a devoted soccer fan or simply looking for a fun and unique weekend experience, the MOLAA International Soccer Series offers an exciting way to celebrate with friends, family, and fellow supporters. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout both events.

Proudly supported by Marianne Gastelum, Verizon, and First 5 LA. More info here.

Laurie’s Pie Bar 10th anniversary party (Saturday, July 11)

A file photo of pie jars from Lauri’s Pie Bar

Ten years after starting as a local pop-up, Laurie’s Pie Bar has become one of Long Beach’s beloved small businesses, and she is celebrating with a free, all-day block party to show her appreciation for the community. Local hot dog cart Glizzy Street will be joining, along with plenty of activities running throughout the day.

Expect a free photobooth, kids’ games, a dog red carpet walk with free pet pies, a pie eating contest, a pie and sip session, a DJ and limited-edition anniversary merch.

Visit here for more information

Long Beach Bluegrass Festival (Saturday, July 11)

Now in its third year, this free concert in the park from Live at The Shell packs a full day of bluegrass into the lineup. There will be plenty of entertainment, from jamming sessions to an instrument petting zoo to hands-on workshops at the Recreation Park Bandshell.

The day opens at 11 a.m. with Bluegrass Jamming 101, followed by instrument-specific workshops at noon and open jamming at 1 p.m. Bands start at 3 p.m. with Honey Whiskey Trip, followed by Muddy Mountain West, Matt Michienzie Band, and Water Tower closing at 6:45 p.m.

Click here for more information

AVP League Long Beach (Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12)

Pro beach volleyball is coming to Alamitos Beach for AVP League Week 5, held at the same site hosting LA28 Olympic Beach Volleyball. As the sport grows in popularity ahead of 2028, tickets are expected to sell fast.

Parking is limited, so ridesharing or carpooling is recommended. Small bags are allowed but subject to search, and note that beach chairs, umbrellas, and coolers aren’t permitted inside the areas.

Tickets and information here.

Olympic Classes Regatta (Monday, July 13 – Thursday, July 16)

Two teams race during the Flicker Cup, a qualifier for the Congressional Cup, in Long Beach on Friday, April 25, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Long Beach’s consistent westerly breeze and long history of hosting national and world sailing events make it a home for this annual regatta, the same waters set to host the 2028 Olympic sailing competition. All 10 Olympic sailing disciplines will compete across medal series for both men and women.

The four-day event is the opening for the broader San Pedro/Long Beach Olympic circuit, which continues through August. If you’ve never watched competitive sailing in person, this is as good as it gets until the 2028 Olympics.

Visit here for more information.

Need more suggestions? Check lbpostevents.com for a happy hour and movie on the beach.