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Movies on the Queen Mary (Thursday, June)

The Queen Mary in Long Beach. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

This summer’s Movies on Deck series kicks off with a 45th anniversary screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” under the stars and with waterfront views. Aboard the Queen Mary, check-in starts at 7 p.m., with the film beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Seating is provided, but be sure to bring warm layers for the ocean breeze and grab movie snacks, small bites, and drinks at the event. General admission tickets run under $30 per ticket; for a more elevated experience, upgrade to a private couch for two with a Queen Mary blanket and a bottle of bubbly included. The series continues in July with “Back to the Future” and in August with “Jaws.”

Get tickets here.

USA vs. Paraguay watch party (Friday, June 12)

Crowds took to the streets in Downtown Long Beach in 2014 to watch the World Cup on a large screen on Pine Avenue. File photo

The World Cup is here, and downtown Long Beach is turning into a giant soccer block party. Pine Avenue will shut down for the free, weeks-long LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, beginning with the USA vs. Paraguay match, with kickoff at 6 p.m. Expect big-screen viewing, limited edition merch, and appearances from Galaxy players and alumni.

With spectator-friendly streets closed to vehicle traffic on Pine Avenue and Broadway, fans can watch the matches in an energetic atmosphere. The fun runs through June 27, so there will be many opportunities to experience the excitement.

Free and open to the public, visit here for more information.

Pride Night at the Aquarium of the Pacific (Thursday, June 12)

Photo by Josh Barber, Aquarium of the Pacific

In partnership with The LGBTQ+ Center Long Beach, The Aquarium of the Pacific will be lighting up in rainbow colors for its annual Pride Night. The evening for people of any age features LGBTQ+ performances, rainbow-themed programming, and DJs spinning throughout the aquarium’s galleries.

All tickets are $25 for entry and free for aquarium members. This is also a great opportunity for attendees to connect with local organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community in Long Beach, and the aquarium will honor an individual or organization for outstanding service and diversity advocacy.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Champions Run for Life (Saturday, June 13)

The Champions Run for Life, hosted by Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, brings together patients, families, and supporters at Shoreline Aquatic Park for an Olympic-style fundraising relay that benefits children and families affected by childhood cancer and serious blood disorders.

As a symbol of hope for a cure, patients carry a torch as they walk, run, wheel, or are carried through a one-eighth-mile celebratory lap. Free to attend and cheer on; donations to the cause are encouraged.

Visit here for more information

Friends of Lincoln Park monthly cleanup (Saturday, June 13)

Courtesy photo

Start your Saturday morning with a purpose as The Friends of Lincoln Park host their monthly community cleanup at Lincoln Park (Pacific Avenue and W Broadway). It’s an easy, feel-good hour of giving back to one of downtown’s most beloved green spaces.

It’s free, it’s an hour, and supplies and coffee are provided, so just show up with a positive attitude to kick off your day.

Click here for more details.

LBMA Uncorked (Saturday, June 13)

Exterior of the Long Beach Museum of Art. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Long Beach Museum of Art’s annual wine and art fundraiser is back at its ocean bluff location on East Ocean Boulevard. Expect curated wine tastings from labels including Itri, Amy Atwood Selections, and Presqu’ile, and food pairings from a lineup of top Long Beach restaurants like Due Fiori, Ellie’s, The Attic, Baby Gee Bar, and Nonna Mercato.

There will be live music from Good Luck Vinyl Club and live screen printing by Hit + Run. A silent auction will feature more than 30 emerging and established California artists, with proceeds supporting LBMA’s exhibitions and its arts education program.

A single entry ticket starts at $150; check the website for more options.

Juneteenth R&Brunch (Sunday, June 14)

For a full afternoon of R&B, brunch, cocktails, and community, head to Shannon’s At The Top on Pine Avenue for a Juneteenth celebration curated by Urban Society Long Beach. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the day party starts at 1 p.m. and will go until 6. Come dressed in your best red, black, green, or Afrocentric-inspired look for an afternoon of good food, drinks, timeless R&B, and Black joy.

Visit here for more information.