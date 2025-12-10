Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Santa’s Workshop at Silverado Park (Saturday, Dec. 13)

Attendees pose with Santa during last year’s event at Silverado Park. Photo courtesy the city of Long Beach.

This free event put on by the city of Long Beach runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silverado Park, 1545 W. 31st St.

Organizers promise that families can enjoy “holiday-themed activities such as carnival games, crafts, cookie decorating, family recreation games, educational stations, photos with Santa, and more.”

Be sure to pick up an activities passport to guide you through all the fun and reindeer games.

You can get more info by calling 562-570-3161.

Hmong New Year (Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14)

Get ready for a free two-day festival celebrating the Hmong New Year at El Dorado East Regional Park.

The Hmong Association of Long Beach says all are welcome to enjoy the singing, dancing, craft booths, food and traditional performances. Come in Hmong garb for a chance to win a prize, and be sure to be there at 10 a.m. for the opening ceremony.

If you want to stick around for the party after dark, it will be in the nearby Recreation Park Community Center starting at 6 p.m. with a suggested $20 donation per person.

You can see their flyer and get more info on the association’s Facebook page.

Daisy Lane Parade and celebration (Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14)

Harvey Felix gets a ride from his father, Rick, near one of the Daisy Avenue displays during the 65th Annual Daisy Lane Christmas Tree Parade on Saturday, December 8, 2018. Photo by Bill Alkofer.

The beloved Wrigley neighborhood tradition is back. Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, floats, bands and marchers will promenade down Daisy Avenue from Burnett Street to Pacific Coast Highway before heading back up to Hill Street and Maine Avenue. (Check out the full route here.)

But the celebration isn’t done yet. On Sunday, Dec. 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a “spirited selection of celebratory performances” in the Daisy Lane median at Daisy Avenue and 20th Street.

You can check out all the details and read a little about the parade’s history here.

Free Christmas Concert (Sunday, Dec. 14)

Photo courtesy the Long Beach Community Band

The Long Beach Community Band will be playing holiday favorites at Bethany Church, 2244 Clark Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. You can find more info, including other concerts, on their website.

“Jaw-droppingly gorgeous! A visual feast !” – the OC Register

“A Christmas miracle, ravishing and clever enough to inspire multiple viewings.” – LA Times

American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” is one of the great joys of the holiday season!

This dazzling holiday treat features ABT’s roster of superstar dancers along with a cast of over 100 performers, gorgeous sets and costumes by Tony winner Richard Hudson, and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score played live by the incredible Pacific Symphony.

Share the magic of “The Nutcracker” with your loved ones and make a memory you will cherish forever!

Get more information and tickets here.

“A production like no other, fascinating for children and adults alike” – The NY Times

“Flawless! As iconic and as beloved as the season itself” – SoCal Thrills