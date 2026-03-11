Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Spot birds and nature at Rancho Los Cerritos (Thursday, March 12)

Rancho Los Cerritos will host a guided bird walk March 12 from 8 to 9:30 a.m., inviting birders to explore the historic site during a 90-minute stroll with staff available to answer questions about birds and nature. Participants should meet in the parking lot and are encouraged to bring binoculars.

Novice birders are welcome. Rancho Los Cerritos is at 4600 Virginia Rd. Click here to RSVP.

Night Dive with music, drinks and surprises at the Aquarium (Friday, March 13)

An Aquarium of the Pacific staff member stands in front of an aquarium with hundreds of baby fish. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Aquarium of the Pacific will host Night Dive, an adults-only after-hours party, March 13 starting at 7:30 p.m., featuring DJs spinning throughout the galleries, art installations, cash bars and a live band performing in front of the Honda Blue Cavern.

Guests can explore the aquarium at night while enjoying music and drinks among the exhibits. For more information and tickets, which cost $49.95, click here.

CSULB Annual Pow Wow at Puvungna (Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15)

Children dressed in tribe regalia dancing at a Cal State Long Beach Pow Wow celebration. Photo courtesy Cal State Long Beach.

Cal State Long Beach will host its annual Pow Wow March 14 and 15 at the intramural rugby and soccer fields, celebrating American Indian culture with dancing, arts, crafts and food.

The two-day event runs from 11 am to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with dance contests, inter-tribal dancing, cultural presentations, food and vendors.

For more information, including a full schedule, click here.

Master the art of roses at Rancho Los Alamitos (Saturday, March 14)

Rancho Los Alamitos will host Roses 101 on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m., a beginner-friendly class on growing and caring for roses in coastal Southern California.

Led by the Rancho’s gardener, Ara Öraöspa, the course covers rose anatomy, seasonal care, soil, fertilization, watering and more, including an outdoor tour of the historic Rose Garden.

For more information, click here. The cost is $12 per person.

Almost St. Patrick’s at Brewery Knolls (Sunday, March 15)

Neighbors, visitors and community members are invited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a spirited pub crawl through Bixby Knolls on Sunday, March 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Local businesses will come alive with food and drink specials, live music, entertainment and festive cheer, giving families and friends a fun way to mark the holiday while supporting the neighborhood’s shops and eateries.

Hop on the free shuttle that will take you to participating businesses, including Beachwood Brewing & Distilling, Willmore Wine Bar, Rasselbock, Lola’s Mexican Cuisine, Dutch’s Brewhouse, EJs Pub, Ambitious Ales, Sala Coffee & Wine and Steelcraft.

For more information, click here.

