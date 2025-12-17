Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Long Beach Night Market: A Green & Grumpy Holiday (Friday, Dec. 19)

Prepare to embrace your grumpy side at the Green and Grumpy Holiday Market, a Grinch-themed event filled with festive fun.

The event will have local vendors, holiday treats and cocoa, music and a meet-and-greet with the mean one himself. Guests can look forward to a raffle and a photo booth, perfect for capturing mischievous memories.

This family-friendly market is free and indoors at 456 Elm Avenue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

Winter Fest and photos with Santa at Lincoln Park (Saturday, Dec. 20)

In this file photo: Santa Clause waves to the crowd at the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade. Photo by Kelly Smiley.

Lincoln Park will turn into a snowy wonderland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where families are invited to a free Winter Fest that includes ice fishing, a snowball toss, arts and crafts, and a visit with Santa.

Organizers say that the event “will offer opportunities for youth to decorate holiday cookies, create beaded craft holiday mementos, and display holiday spirit by having your face painted with snowflakes and other seasonal art and more.”

Photos with Santa at the nearby Billie Jean King Main Library will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by a storytime at 1:30 p.m.

More info on the Winter Fest here. More info on photos with Santa here.

Naples Island Christmas Boat Parade (Saturday, Dec. 20)

The homes along the Naples canals are shine bright Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The canal homes are a popular holiday destination, with most elaborately decorated for most of December each year. Photo by Cheantay Jensen.

Long Beach’s holiday season continues with a festive waterfront parade. Various holiday-decorated boats and watercraft will make their way through the canals of Naples Island.

This event will have festive decorations in the water, complementing the many creative and brightly lit homes along the canals. The theme for this year’s boat parade is “A Tropical Winter Wonderland.”

The event is free for all and will start at 6 p.m. The best viewing spots are around the canals, such as along the Second Street Bridge, Appian Way Bridge, and Alamitos Bay Marina.

For more information, visit here.

The Long Beach Nutcracker Ballet (Dec. 20 and 21)

Second Act of “The Nutcracker” by the Long Beach Ballet. Photo courtesy Long Beach Ballet.

Get ready to be transported into a new world filled with Christmas charm. The 42nd holiday tradition of “The Nutcracker” ballet performance will be hosted at the Terrace Theatre at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

Alongside the ballet performance, there will be a full symphony orchestra, with special guest performances and surprises for the whole family. The production will also feature a flying sleigh, a real horse, on-stage pyrotechnics and a cast of over 250 people.

Saturday will have viewings at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday will have a viewing time at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Long Beach Terrace Theatre main box office or online on the Long Beach Ballet website.

More information can be found here.