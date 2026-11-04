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Get a head start on Christmas with the LBX tree lighting ceremony (Saturday, Nov. 7)

The pumpkins are put away and now it’s time to thaw out the Christmas decorations. Come for the 4th annual Merry Little Village Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Long Beach Exchange. The tree lighting starts at 6:15 p.m. at The Hangar, but ahead of that, enjoy an early visit from Santa, Gingerbread characters and a performance by the Sugarplum Fairies. See more information on this family-friendly festivity here.

Slurp some gourmet soup in a handmade bowl – for a good cause (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Sara Pilchman Ceramics, along with the Volunteer Center, is bringing the first Empty Bowls event to Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Local ceramist Sara Pilchman and the Volunteer Center are hosting the first-ever Empty Bowls in Long Beach. Empty Bowls, a grassroots movement that aims to end global hunger connects with local artists and community organizations. Long Beach’s Empty Bowls kicks off on Saturday at the First Congregational Church. Ten restaurants, including Colossus, Alder & Sage, and Got Your Back, will concoct gourmet soups. Soups like pozole verde, Filipino arroz caldo, chicken curry, kale-lentil soup, and minestrone will be served in handmade ceramic bowls. Tickets are $35 and you can purchase tickets here.

Listen to some of the best poets in the area at CSULB’s Design District (Saturday, Nov. 7)

DTLB Design District is launching “Back Door Poetry” on Saturday — programmed by Long Beach’s Poet-in-Residence, Mike Sonkensen (Mike thePoet). Hear from the city’s top poets like Librecht Baker, Adolfo Guzman-Lopez and Nancy Lynee Woo. The event kicks off at the Immersive Design Research Lab in downtown Long Beach, where you can literally immerse yourself in a creative design space. More information on Back Door Poetry can be found here.

Take a quiet moment to write at The Wicked Wolf (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Every Saturday morning at The Wicked Wolf, a cocktail bar and tea lounge on Pacific Ave., visitors come to shut up and write. Literally. The focused writing time is meant to give you time to write whatever you’ve been meaning to write. Consider it an adult study hall where you buy a beverage and tuck into a corner and write what you need to. There is no need to share what you’ve written, but it’s an opportunity to meet other writers in the area. Learn more about Shut Up and Write! here.

Walk (or run) for liberation in the Órale Liberation 5K (Saturday, Nov. 7)

Órale’s 4th annual Liberation run/walk 5K will be on Saturday, Nov. 7. (Photo courtesy of Órale.)

Órale, the immigration-led nonprofit organization in Long Beach, is hosting its annual 5K run/walk on Saturday at Junipero Beach. Children (5 and under) and student tickets are already sold out, but there are still tickets for runners ages 6-12 and adult tickets (anyone 13 and up). DJ Beto del Barrio will provide the soundtrack for Saturday’s run and Long Beach’s own “Dancing Diva,” Robbie Osa, will emcee. There is still room to volunteer for the Liberation 5K. Ticket sales support the Órale’s goal to raise $35,000 to continue to empower the immigrant community. You can purchase tickets here.

Practice your Spanish-speaking skills at Goodtime (Sunday, Nov. 8)

¡Practica español este fin de semana! Put down the Duolingo and head to Good Time in Long Beach this Sunday morning to meet others who are looking to practice their Spanish-speaking skills. All skill levels and learners are welcome, but RSVP here. Ramon Torres Sanchez, who runs the Spanish Social Club, said attendees “should expect to join a small group where an activity is designed to engage conversation!” Sanchez said that conversation circles will focus on various fun topics to connect with other Spanish language learners. And while you’re there, grab one of Good Time’s popular breakfast burritos.

Run in the Runacopia at the Belmont Shore beach path (Sunday, Nov. 8)

Register to run the 5K, 10K, 15K, or the half marathon Runacopia on Sunday. Runners receive a custom finisher medal, a drawstring goodie bag, as well as free videos and photos of your finish. A Better World Running is hosting the races and all skill levels and abilities are welcome to register for this open course race (watch for pedestrians and bicyclists) along the Belmont Shore beach path. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. and registration is still open for the various races. Get tickets or find more information about volunteering for the race here.

Rock out to a ska punk rock lineup at Alex’s Bar (Sunday, Nov. 8)

Alex’s Bar is hosting a packed lineup of ska punk bands from around the country, including Hans Gruber & The Die Hards, The Odd Advantage, Too Much Fun Club and Operation Know One Knows. Tickets are $18.54 and still available for this 21-and-over “Sunday Funday.”

Known for her unforgettable roles in “The Color Purple,” “Slave Play,” and “Paradise Square,” Joaquina Kalukango is a force of nature who amazes every time she takes the stage with her fearless honesty and powerhouse vocals. Don’t miss this incredible Tony Award-winning artist in her exclusive West Coast engagement as she invites audiences on a journey that transcends Broadway, blending genres from pop and country to disco and beyond. Get tickets for only $65 here with promo code SURVIVE!

Johnnie’s Appliances, a family-owned appliance store serving Los Angeles and Orange County since 1971, is celebrating its new Signal Hill store with a free community event. Stop by for free hot dogs, burgers, chips and drinks, bring the kids to the kids’ corner, and meet the manufacturer reps on the showroom floor. The grand opening sale runs Friday, Nov. 6 through Wednesday, Nov. 11, with up to 60% off appliances, including scratch and dent dryers from $299 and top-freezer refrigerators from $499 while supplies last. There’s a new prize winner every day of the sale, with prizes including an Element washer and dryer set, a KitchenAid stand mixer, Crosley and Danby refrigerators and a GE Nugget ice maker. Visitors can enter at the store each day. Every appliance comes with a one-year warranty, and delivery, installation and financing are available. Hablamos español. See more information here.